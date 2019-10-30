CryoLife Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Oct 30, 2019, 16:05 ET
ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:
- Total revenues were $67.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting year over year growth of 5% and a 6% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2018
- On-X® revenues increased 12%, and 12% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2018
- JOTEC® revenues increased 5%, and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2018
- Net loss was ($134,000), or $0.00 per fully diluted common share; non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share
CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"Our third quarter results were in line with our expectations, and through the first three quarters of 2019 we have delivered constant currency growth of 8% relative to the same period last year," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "The anticipated effects from continued currency headwinds and temporary issues with TMR handpiece supply in the US are causing us to lower our full year top line guidance. We believe the upcoming launch of three next-generation JOTEC products in the EU combined with the recent addition of NEXUS, manufacturing improvements at JOTEC, and the anticipated commencement of the PROACT Xa trial position us well for 2020 and beyond."
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $67.9 million, reflecting growth of 5%, and 6% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase was driven by revenue growth from On-X, JOTEC, and tissue processing.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was ($134,000), or $0.00 per fully diluted common share, compared to a net income of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 includes $1.2 million in business development expenses. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.2 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018.
2019 Financial Outlook
CryoLife expects total revenues for 2019 to be in the range of $276.5 million to $278.5 million. This compares to the previous expected range of $280.0 million to $284.0 million for the year, with the change due to the effects of foreign currency and a lack of availability of TMR handpieces in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP earnings per share are still expected to be between $0.28 and $0.32 for the full year.
All numbers are presented on a GAAP basis except where expressly referenced as non-GAAP. The Company does not provide GAAP income per common share on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any unusual gains and losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP.
The Company's financial guidance for 2019 is subject to the risks identified below.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EBITDA results exclude (as applicable) business development and integration expenses, amortization expense, inventory basis step-up expense, loss on foreign currency revaluation, and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisitions, or non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets. The Company has excluded the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, October 30, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results followed by a question and answer session. To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261. A replay of the teleconference will be available through November 6, 2019 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The Conference ID for the replay is 13695440.
The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.
About CryoLife, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance, and our beliefs that the effects of our TMR handpiece supply in the US are temporary and that the upcoming launch in the EU of three of our next-generation JOTEC products, combined with the recent addition in the EU of NEXUS, manufacturing improvements at JOTEC, and anticipated commencement of the PROACT Xa trial position us well for 2020 and beyond." These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018. CryoLife does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Financial Highlights
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
$
|
47,484
|
$
|
45,152
|
$
|
147,053
|
$
|
138,063
|
Preservation services
|
20,397
|
19,446
|
59,472
|
56,979
|
Total revenues
|
67,881
|
64,598
|
206,525
|
195,042
|
Cost of products and preservation services:
|
Products
|
12,706
|
12,459
|
41,021
|
40,166
|
Preservation services
|
9,953
|
9,425
|
29,043
|
27,083
|
Total cost of products and preservation services
|
22,659
|
21,884
|
70,064
|
67,249
|
Gross margin
|
45,222
|
42,714
|
136,461
|
127,793
|
Operating expenses:
|
General, administrative, and marketing
|
34,259
|
32,871
|
105,402
|
104,946
|
Research and development
|
6,259
|
5,225
|
17,648
|
16,314
|
Total operating expenses
|
40,518
|
38,096
|
123,050
|
121,260
|
Operating income
|
4,704
|
4,618
|
13,411
|
6,533
|
Interest expense
|
3,555
|
4,104
|
11,260
|
11,863
|
Interest income
|
(259)
|
(52)
|
(608)
|
(141)
|
Other expense, net
|
2,400
|
(1,542)
|
2,662
|
(257)
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(992)
|
2,108
|
97
|
(4,932)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(858)
|
543
|
(2,304)
|
(2,868)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(134)
|
$
|
1,565
|
$
|
2,401
|
$
|
(2,064)
|
(Loss) income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
37,255
|
36,526
|
37,065
|
36,331
|
Diluted
|
37,255
|
37,610
|
37,850
|
36,331
|
CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Financial Highlights
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Products:
|
BioGlue
|
$
|
15,679
|
$
|
15,646
|
$
|
50,834
|
$
|
48,685
|
JOTEC
|
15,774
|
15,004
|
48,936
|
46,669
|
On-X
|
12,610
|
11,298
|
36,751
|
33,495
|
CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy
|
1,354
|
1,590
|
4,966
|
4,514
|
PerClot
|
980
|
882
|
2,814
|
2,822
|
PhotoFix
|
1,087
|
732
|
2,752
|
1,878
|
Total products
|
47,484
|
45,152
|
147,053
|
138,063
|
Preservation services:
|
Cardiac tissue
|
11,304
|
9,502
|
30,734
|
26,660
|
Vascular tissue
|
9,093
|
9,944
|
28,738
|
30,319
|
Total preservation services
|
20,397
|
19,446
|
59,472
|
56,979
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
67,881
|
$
|
64,598
|
$
|
206,525
|
$
|
195,042
|
Revenues:
|
U.S.
|
$
|
37,981
|
$
|
36,516
|
$
|
113,548
|
$
|
108,123
|
International
|
29,900
|
28,082
|
92,977
|
86,919
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
67,881
|
$
|
64,598
|
$
|
206,525
|
$
|
195,042
|
(Unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities
|
$
|
37,177
|
$
|
42,236
|
Total current assets
|
181,354
|
179,168
|
Total assets
|
592,602
|
571,091
|
Total current liabilities
|
42,190
|
34,523
|
Total liabilities
|
315,101
|
296,024
|
Shareholders' equity
|
277,501
|
275,067
|
CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|
Net (Loss) Income and Diluted (Loss) Income Per Common Share
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP:
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
$
|
(992)
|
$
|
2,108
|
$
|
97
|
$
|
(4,932)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(858)
|
543
|
(2,304)
|
(2,868)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(134)
|
$
|
1,565
|
$
|
2,401
|
$
|
(2,064)
|
Diluted (loss) income per common share:
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes,
|
GAAP to adjusted net income, non-GAAP
|
(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP
|
$
|
(992)
|
$
|
2,108
|
$
|
97
|
$
|
(4,932)
|
Adjustments:
|
Business development and integration expenses
|
1,250
|
1,917
|
2,562
|
6,933
|
Amortization expense
|
2,660
|
2,707
|
7,796
|
8,195
|
Gain on On-X escrow settlement
|
--
|
(2,675)
|
--
|
(2,675)
|
Inventory basis step-up expense
|
--
|
62
|
--
|
2,805
|
Adjusted income before income taxes,
|
non-GAAP
|
2,918
|
4,119
|
10,455
|
10,326
|
Income tax expense calculated at a
|
pro forma tax rate of 25%
|
730
|
1,030
|
2,614
|
2,582
|
Adjusted net income, non-GAAP
|
$
|
2,188
|
$
|
3,089
|
$
|
7,841
|
$
|
7,744
|
Reconciliation of diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP
|
to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:
|
Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP:
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
Adjustments:
|
Business development and integration expenses
|
0.03
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
0.19
|
Amortization expense
|
0.07
|
0.08
|
0.20
|
0.22
|
Gain on On-X escrow settlement
|
--
|
(0.07)
|
--
|
(0.07)
|
Inventory basis step-up expense
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
0.07
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(0.02)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.10)
|
Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate
|
(0.02)
|
--
|
(0.06)
|
(0.04)
|
Adjusted diluted income per common share,
|
non-GAAP:
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.21
|
Diluted weighted-average common
|
shares outstanding
|
37,940
|
37,610
|
37,850
|
37,351
|
CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|
Revenues
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Growth Rate
|
2019
|
2018
|
Growth Rate
|
Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to
|
total revenues, non-GAAP:
|
Total revenues, GAAP
|
$
|
67,881
|
$
|
64,598
|
5%
|
$
|
206,525
|
$
|
195,042
|
6%
|
Impact of changes in currency exchange
|
--
|
(701)
|
--
|
(3,775)
|
Total constant currency revenues, non-GAAP
|
$
|
67,881
|
$
|
63,897
|
6%
|
$
|
206,525
|
$
|
191,267
|
8%
|
Reconciliation of total On-X revenues, GAAP to
|
total On-X revenues, non-GAAP:
|
Total On-X revenues, GAAP
|
$
|
12,610
|
$
|
11,298
|
12%
|
$
|
36,751
|
$
|
33,495
|
10%
|
Impact of changes in currency exchange
|
--
|
(46)
|
--
|
(214)
|
Total constant currency On-X revenues, non-GAAP
|
$
|
12,610
|
$
|
11,252
|
12%
|
$
|
36,751
|
$
|
33,281
|
10%
|
Reconciliation of total JOTEC revenues, GAAP, to
|
total JOTEC revenues, non-GAAP:
|
Total JOTEC revenues, GAAP
|
$
|
15,774
|
$
|
15,004
|
5%
|
$
|
48,936
|
$
|
46,669
|
5%
|
Impact of changes in currency exchange
|
--
|
(496)
|
--
|
(2,780)
|
Total constant currency JOTEC revenues, non-GAAP
|
$
|
15,774
|
$
|
14,508
|
9%
|
$
|
48,936
|
$
|
43,889
|
11%
|
CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP to
|
adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:
|
Net (loss) income, GAAP
|
$
|
(134)
|
$
|
1,565
|
$
|
2,401
|
$
|
(2,064)
|
Adjustments:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
4,526
|
4,530
|
13,257
|
13,636
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(858)
|
543
|
(2,304)
|
(2,868)
|
Interest income
|
(259)
|
(52)
|
(608)
|
(141)
|
Interest expense
|
3,555
|
4,104
|
11,260
|
11,863
|
Gain on On-X escrow settlement
|
--
|
(2,675)
|
--
|
(2,675)
|
Inventory basis step-up expense
|
--
|
62
|
--
|
2,805
|
Business development and integration expenses
|
1,250
|
1,917
|
2,562
|
6,933
|
Loss on foreign currency revaluation
|
2,419
|
683
|
2,669
|
2,141
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
2,462
|
1,565
|
6,581
|
4,685
|
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP
|
$
|
12,961
|
$
|
12,242
|
$
|
35,818
|
$
|
34,315
Contacts:
|
CryoLife
D. Ashley Lee
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and
Phone: 770-419-3355
|
Gilmartin Group LLC
Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis
Phone: 646-924-1769
SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.
Share this article