CryoLife to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

CryoLife's management will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. ET and will feature an overview of the company by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. The live webcast can be accessed through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

CryoLife's management will also be participating in investor meetings at the Lake Street 3rd Annual B.I.G. Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

CryoLife Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Phone: 646-924-1769 and Chief Operating Officer investors@cryolife.com Phone: 770-419-3355



