CryoLife to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

CryoLife's management team will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

Members of the management team will also participate in the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 16, 2021 & Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

CryoLife D. Ashley Lee Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Phone: 770-419-3355 Gilmartin Group LLC Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Phone: 631-807-1986 [email protected]

