Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation Announces First Ever Super-B Train Trailer Availability For LNG Transportation

Development of the trailer is in line with Cryopeak's business objective of providing natural gas solutions to companies and municipalities which are seeking to transition to an environmentally sustainable and competitive fuel source.

The new Super B-train trailer is a break though technology designed to have 70 percent greater capacity than standard trailers operating in Canada today.

"Our customers are seeking lower costs associated with the transportation of LNG in Canada and we are pleased to have four new Super B-train trailers entering service in the Cryopeak fleet at the beginning of 2020. This new transportation solution will improve the competitiveness of LNG as transportation costs represent often the largest cost of LNG supplied to our customers," said Calum McClure, CEO of Cryopeak.

About Cryopeak LNG Solutions: Cryopeak is the leading distributor of LNG in Canada and currently has a fleet of 16 tankers operating in Canada, as well as equipment and technologies for storage, regassification and fuel dispensing. Cryopeak is ISO 9001 certified and has emergency response plans approved by Transport Canada. Cryopeak was founded in 2012 and is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.cryopeak.com

About BP Energy Partners: BP Energy Partners, LLC is a private equity firm focused primarily on middle-market control investments within the Natural Gas Value Chain. In addition to capital, BPEP is dedicated to bringing relationships, management expertise, and operating experience to partner with entrepreneurs, family run businesses and management teams with the goal of growing investments that advance cost effective and solutions-oriented energy and environmental initiatives. BPEP was founded in 2013 and currently manages over $500 million in committed capital. More info: www.bpenergypartners.com

SOURCE Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bpenergypartners.com

