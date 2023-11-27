Cryoport and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Form Global Strategic Partnership for Temperature-Controlled Supply Chain Services

Companies Will Partner to Provide Complete Supply Chain Solutions for the Life Science and Biopharmaceutical Industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell and gene therapy industry enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences, and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. ("Nippon Express"), global logistics company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide temperature-controlled supply chain services for the life sciences industry on a global basis.

Cryoport and Nippon Express will partner to design and implement comprehensive supply chain solutions to support each other's business efforts. The partnership will cover globally. This relationship brings together Nippon Express' industry-leading global logistics, with Cryoport Systems' fully integrated system, processes and equipment including its shipping packages, data solutions, biostorage and bioservices, and the ability to provide complete cell and gene therapy support services from upstream biomaterial collection to final delivery for dosing.

Jerrell Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of Cryoport, commented, "This partnership builds on our growing presence globally and bolsters our ability to service customers by benefiting from Nippon Express' industry-leading global network. As an organization, Cryoport is committed to enhancing its logistics solutions and adding new capabilities to support the life sciences. Today's collaboration is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships to build greater value for our clients as we fulfill this mission."

Nippon Express added, "We are excited to partner with Cryoport Systems, a recognized leader in providing temperature-controlled supply chain solutions. Working together we can leverage each other's complementary strengths to meet the rapidly growing demand in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries for a complete supply chain solution."

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing Cell & Gene Therapy industry - enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences. With 48 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical bio-logistics, bio-storage, bio-processing, and cryogenic systems to the life sciences markets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

About Nippon Express

Since its establishment in 1937, the NX Group has expanded its business from Japan to the world by contributing to the development of societies, linking people, companies, and communities through logistics. It has 739 bases in 312 cities in 49 countries and regions worldwide (as of the end of September 2023) and is expanding. It has a long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market" in 2037, the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, long-term growth prospects, including expected growth in all of the Company's markets, plans, strategies, acquisitions, future financial results and financial condition, such as the Company's outlook and guidance for full year 2023 revenue and the related assumptions and factors expected to drive revenue, projected growth trends in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's plans and expectations regarding the launch of new products and services, such as the expected timing and benefits of such products and services launches, the Company's plans to further strengthen its business and continue to position itself for long-term and profitable growth in the cell and gene therapy industry, and anticipated regulatory filings or approvals with respect to the products of the Company's clients. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors discussed in the Company's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

