Cryoport and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Form Global Strategic Partnership for Temperature-Controlled Supply Chain Services

News provided by

Cryoport, Inc.

27 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

Companies Will Partner to Provide Complete Supply Chain Solutions for the Life Science and Biopharmaceutical Industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell and gene therapy industry enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences, and NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. ("Nippon Express"), global logistics company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide temperature-controlled supply chain services for the life sciences industry on a global basis.

Cryoport and Nippon Express will partner to design and implement comprehensive supply chain solutions to support each other's business efforts. The partnership will cover globally. This relationship brings together Nippon Express' industry-leading global logistics, with Cryoport Systems' fully integrated system, processes and equipment including its shipping packages, data solutions, biostorage and bioservices, and the ability to provide complete cell and gene therapy support services from upstream biomaterial collection to final delivery for dosing.

Jerrell Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of Cryoport, commented, "This partnership builds on our growing presence globally and bolsters our ability to service customers by benefiting from Nippon Express' industry-leading global network. As an organization, Cryoport is committed to enhancing its logistics solutions and adding new capabilities to support the life sciences. Today's collaboration is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships to build greater value for our clients as we fulfill this mission."

Nippon Express added, "We are excited to partner with Cryoport Systems, a recognized leader in providing temperature-controlled supply chain solutions. Working together we can leverage each other's complementary strengths to meet the rapidly growing demand in the life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries for a complete supply chain solution."

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing Cell & Gene Therapy industry - enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences. With 48 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical bio-logistics, bio-storage, bio-processing, and cryogenic systems to the life sciences markets worldwide. 

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

About Nippon Express

Since its establishment in 1937, the NX Group has expanded its business from Japan to the world by contributing to the development of societies, linking people, companies, and communities through logistics. It has 739 bases in 312 cities in 49 countries and regions worldwide (as of the end of September 2023) and is expanding.  It has a long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market" in 2037, the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, long-term growth prospects, including expected growth in all of the Company's markets, plans, strategies, acquisitions, future financial results and financial condition, such as the Company's outlook and guidance for full year 2023 revenue and the related assumptions and factors expected to drive revenue, projected growth trends in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's plans and expectations regarding the launch of new products and services, such as the expected timing and benefits of such products and services launches, the Company's plans to further strengthen its business and continue to position itself for long-term and profitable growth in the cell and gene therapy industry, and anticipated regulatory filings or approvals with respect to the products of the Company's clients. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors discussed in the Company's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. 

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.

Also from this source

Cryoport's CRYOPDP Expands U.S. Footprint with Acquisition of Bluebird Express

Cryoport's CRYOPDP Expands U.S. Footprint with Acquisition of Bluebird Express

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell...
Cryoport Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cryoport Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the life sciences, with ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.