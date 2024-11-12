Cryoport Expands IntegriCell™ Cryopreservation Services Solution with Opening of New Center of Excellence in Europe

Facility Dedicated to Cryopreservation of Leukapheresis Starting Materials to Support Clinical and Commercial Cell-Based Therapy Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the opening of its newest IntegriCell™ facility in Villers-le-Bouillet, Liege, Belgium. The Center of Excellence is now fully operational and prepared to support the development and commercialization of cell-based therapies with advanced cryopreservation solutions for leukapheresis, a common starting material.

IntegriCell is a standardized bioprocessing, cryopreservation and distribution solution for the global cell therapy market. The solution is designed to enhance cell therapy manufacturing efficiency and flexibility, ensuring safety, quality and product stability to support the effective scale up, production and availability of these lifesaving treatments to an expanding number of patients.

This ~1,300 square meter (~13,400 sq. ft.), custom-built, GMP-compliant cryopreservation facility expands Cryoport's capabilities by developing, optimizing and validating cryogenic preservation methods for leukapheresis materials to meet the highest standards for cell-based therapies. The facility has the capacity to cryopreserve over 1,100 leukapheresis products annually. IntegriCell will provide a reliable supply of high-quality, manufacture-ready cryopreserved leukopaks. As Cryoport Systems' European Center of Excellence, the IntegriCell Belgium site will transfer these optimized cryopreservation processes to other Cryoport facilities, ensuring consistent quality across clinical and commercial cell-based therapy programs.

"Our new IntegriCell Belgium facility extends our global reach and strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality cryopreservation solutions for the cell therapy community," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "This Center of Excellence, together with our Houston, TX facility, provides the industry with a critical resource to standardize and improve how we preserve cellular starting materials, helping bring transformative therapies to patients more efficiently. With room for future expansion, this facility is designed to adapt and expand with our clients' and the market's evolving needs."

Details on the IntegriCell Belgium facility grand opening event will be shared through Cryoport's social media channels in the upcoming weeks.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences with an emphasis on cell & gene therapies. Cryoport enables manufacturers, contract manufacturers (CDMO's), contract research organizations (CRO's), developers, and researchers to carry out their respective business with products and services that are designed to derisk services and provide certainty. We provide a broad array of supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. Through our platform of critical products and solutions including advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized bio-logistics services, bio-storage, bio-services, and cryogenic systems, we are "Enabling the Future of Medicine™" worldwide, through our innovative systems, compliant procedures, and agile approach to superior supply chain management.

Our corporate headquarters, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is complemented by over 50 global locations in 17 countries, with key sites in the United States, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and China.

For more information, visit www.cryoportinc.com or follow via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryoportinc or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at www.x.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to Cryoport's expectations about future benefits of the IntegriCell solution to support the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, including the potential impact on future revenue and revenue streams. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

