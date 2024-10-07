Cryoport Launches its IntegriCell™ Cryopreservation Solution with Opening of New Facility at its Houston Campus

The IntegriCell Platform Will Deliver High-Quality Cryopreservation Services for Cell-Based Therapies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or "the Company"), a global leader in supply chain solutions for the life sciences, today announced the launch of its IntegriCell™ cryopreservation services solution provided by Cryoport Systems with the opening of its new facility located at Cryoport's integrated supply chain campus in Houston, Texas. This new state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to the standardized cryopreservation of leukapheresis material, seamlessly integrating this service with Cryoport's end-to-end global temperature-controlled supply chain platform to support the development and commercialization of cell-based therapies.

IntegriCell is a standardized bioprocessing, cryopreservation, and distribution solution for the global cell therapy market. The platform is designed to enhance cell therapy manufacturing efficiency and flexibility, ensuring safety, quality and product stability to support the production of these lifesaving treatments. The Cryoport Systems' Houston site also supports GMP-compliant biostorage and a full suite of bioservices, including secondary packaging, labeling, kit production and Cryoport's extensive array of logistics capabilities. A Grand Opening event will take place onsite on October 22nd at 1:00 PM CT following the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas.

"Our new facility expands our presence on our Houston campus and is an important milestone in our commitment to providing integrated supply chain solutions to support the advancement of cell and gene therapies," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "We believe the IntegriCell platform will provide medical researchers, clinical developers, and regenerative therapy manufacturers with the industry's first complete solution for delivering optimized cellular starting materials using systematic bioprocessing and cryopreservation protocols. This will accelerate the delivery of these cell therapy treatments to patients and open up additional revenue streams for our company with new and existing customers."

The Cryoport Global Supply Chain Center campus in Houston houses cutting-edge equipment systems and processes to ensure GMP compliant supply chain solutions including cryopreservation services, logistics, biostorage and fulfilment for commercialized cell and gene therapies. The Houston campus incorporates all of Cryoport's business units, including Cryoport Systems, CRYOGENE, CRYOPDP, and MVE Biological Solutions, providing an unmatched range of services from a central location.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences with an emphasis on cell & gene therapies. Cryoport enables manufacturers, contract manufacturers (CDMO's), contract research organizations (CRO's), developers, and researchers to carry out their respective business with products and services that are designed to derisk services and provide certainty. We provide a broad array of supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. Through our platform of critical products and solutions including advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized bio-logistics services, bio-storage, bio-services, and cryogenic systems, we are "Enabling the Future of Medicine™" worldwide, through our innovative systems, compliant procedures, and agile approach to superior supply chain management.

Our corporate headquarters, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is complemented by over 50 global locations in 17 countries, with key sites in the United States, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and China.

For more information, visit www.cryoportinc.com or follow via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryoportinc or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to Cryoport's expectations about future benefits of the IntegriCell platform to support the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, including the potential impact on future revenue and revenue streams. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.