Cryoport Receives 2023 IMAPAC Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell & gene therapy industry enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences, today announced that the Company has been named "Best Cell & Gene Therapy Supplier – Cryogenic Storage" as part of this year's IMAPAC Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards .

The cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow by almost $10 billion between 2022 and 2026, with groundbreaking new therapies progressing through clinical trials and becoming commercially available for millions of patients in need. Cryoport is responsible for ensuring these therapies reach their final destinations, offering storage, ordering, fulfillment, shipping and nonstop monitoring to preserve the safety and efficacy of these essential products.

"When it comes to transporting lifesaving therapies to patients, there is no room for error," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "Our team is relentless in providing the most comprehensive logistics platform to maintain the integrity of these therapies. This award reflects Cryoport's ongoing commitment to, and expertise in, providing end-to-end temperature-controlled solutions for highly sensitive, irreplaceable cell and gene therapy treatments."

The Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Excellence Awards recognizes pioneers in the cell and gene industry, including supply chain solutions providers, researchers, manufacturers and more. Featuring those leading the industry through research developments, advancements in technologies and best practices in manufacturing, the Awards "applauds extraordinary leaders and trend-setters of today and inspires innovators of tomorrow."

About Cryoport, Inc

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing Cell & Gene Therapy industry - enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences. With 48 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical bio-logistics, bio-storage, bio-processing, and cryogenic systems to the life sciences markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, long-term growth prospects, including expected growth in all of the Company's markets, plans, strategies, acquisitions, future financial results and financial condition, such as the Company's outlook and guidance for full year 2023 revenue and the related assumptions and factors expected to drive revenue, projected growth trends in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's plans and expectations regarding the launch of new products and services, such as the expected timing and benefits of such products and services launches, the Company's plans to further strengthen its business and continue to position itself for long-term and profitable growth in the cell and gene therapy industry, and anticipated regulatory filings or approvals with respect to the products of the Company's clients. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors discussed in the Company's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

