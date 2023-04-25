Cryoport Signs New Supply Chain Solutions Agreement with Boston IVF to Support Reproductive Material Shipments Across the U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, reproductive medicine and animal health industries, today announced that it has signed a new three-year agreement with Boston IVF , a pioneer in reproductive healthcare and innovative research and one of the world's most experienced fertility treatment providers.

Utilizing Cryoport's end-to-end supply chain solutions, Boston IVF will now have the ability to integrate its regional and satellite labs across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, New York and Indiana, along with its partner sites in Delaware, Ohio, Idaho, Utah and North Carolina. Cryoport's platform will improve the overall efficiency of Boston IVF's reproductive material shipments and ensure significant risk mitigation for patients and families entrusting Boston IVF with their care.

"Boston IVF is a widely recognized leader for reproductive medicine, having supported more than 150,000 babies born since 1986 while achieving some of the highest IVF success rates in the country," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "As we seek to provide more patients with peace of mind that their reproductive materials are being handled safely and securely, we're proud to partner with a team that is equally committed to delivering the best outcomes and experiences for their patients."

"Inside our clinics, our physicians are among the best in treating infertility and have affiliations with the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "We're always looking for ways to ensure exceptional patient care from start to finish in each fertility journey, and this includes the vital logistical component outside of the clinic. Cryoport's cutting-edge technology and nonstop monitoring simplify the entire supply chain process by ensuring that patients' reproductive materials are safe every step of the way."

About Cryoport, Inc

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the research, clinical and commercial spectrum. With 48 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets worldwide. In addition to its standard setting supply chain solutions, Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic systems and one of the largest life science focused specialty couriers.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

About Boston IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Idaho, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Delaware and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2019, this leading provider of fertility services in the United States was acquired by Eugin, one of the largest IVF networks in the world, with centers throughout Europe and South America. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonivf.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, plans, strategy, acquisitions, financial results and financial condition. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

