Cryoport Systems Expands Global Footprint with New Global Supply Chain Center in Paris, France

The 55,000-Square-Foot Facility is the Latest Addition to Cryoport Systems' Global Supply Chain Center Network

Designed to Support Complex Life Sciences Supply Chain Needs, Including Biologistics, BioServices and Future Cryopreservation Services Worldwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or "the Company"), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, today announced the launch of its newest, state-of-the art facility in Louvres, France, through its subsidiary, Cryoport Systems. The facility, which is strategically located near the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, marks a strategic expansion of Cryoport Systems' Global Supply Chain Center (GSCC) network, which offers end-to-end temperature-controlled supply chain solutions and capabilities.

Purpose-built to streamline operations and address critical challenges in the advanced therapies market, the facility provides end-to-end, temperature-controlled supply chain solutions under one roof. As the third global supply chain center campus in Cryoport's network, it will offer global accessibility for biopharma and other temperature-sensitive commodities.

The facility will be immediately operational, providing logistics support for biopharma, including cell and gene therapies, biologics, animal health and reproductive medicine. During the months following, the Paris GSCC will add BioServices, biostorage, QP drug management, Importer of Record (IOR) services and additional offerings from Cryoport Systems' suite of services. This phased, integrated approach will support both clinical and commercial cell and gene therapy programs.

"Our new facility in Louvres strengthens Cryoport Systems' Global Supply Chain Center Network significantly and provides us with increased ability to serve our clients in the European and global markets," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "By providing integrated capabilities and end-to-end services, we will continue to ensure secure, compliant handling of temperature-sensitive commodities and help our clients to deliver therapies safely and efficiently to patients in need."

With today's launch of logistical operations, the facility will offer 24-hour worldwide dispatch capabilities from order receipt to deployment of Cryoport's wholly owned fleet of proprietary shipping systems. It will also offer the same demanding quality oversight in full alignment with Cryoport Systems' GSCC network. The Paris GSCC was funded, in part, by a grant provided to Cryoport Systems by the Île-de-France region to support initial operations as a way of promoting economic growth within the area.

An official grand opening to celebrate the launch of the Paris GSCC will be held on November 20, 2025, bringing together local dignitaries, distinguished members of Île-de-France and market leaders in the European advanced therapies space.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

