Cryoport to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8th, 2019

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (NASDAQ: CYRXW) ("Cryoport" or "the Company"), the world's leading temperature-controlled logistics company dedicated to the life sciences industry, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after U.S. markets close.

In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Second Quarter 2019 in Review", which will provide a review of Cryoport's recent financial and operational performance and a general business update, will be issued by management at 4:05 pm ET on Thursday, August 8. The document is designed to be read by investors before the questions and answers conference call and can be accessed at http://ir.cryoport.com/events-and-presentations.

Cryoport management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET on August 8, 2019. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address any queries investors have regarding the Company's reported results.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: +1 (855) 327-6837 (U.S.) or +1 (631) 891-4304 (International) Confirmation code: Request "Cryoport Call" or provide code 10007349 Live webcast: 'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoport.com or at this link. Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install any necessary audio software.

An archive of the question and answer webcast will be available approximately three hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoport.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow this link. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested until August 15, 2019. To access the replay, dial +1 (844) 512-2921 (United States) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter replay pin number: 10007349.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport is the life sciences industry's most trusted global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for temperature-sensitive life sciences commodities, serving the biopharmaceutical market with leading-edge logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as regenerative medicine, including immunotherapies, stem cells and CAR T-cells. Cryoport also provides a range of bioservices to the life sciences industry, including biostorage for biological specimens, materials and samples. Cryoport's solutions are used by points-of-care, CRO's, central laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, university researchers et al; as well as the reproductive medicine market, primarily in IVF and surrogacy; and the animal health market, primarily in the areas of vaccines and reproduction. Cryoport's proprietary Cryoport Express® Shippers, Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, leading-edge SmartPak II™ Condition Monitoring System and geo-sensing technology, paired with unparalleled cold chain logistics expertise and 24/7 client support, make Cryoport the end-to-end cold chain logistics partner that the industry trusts. Cryoport is dedicated to: simplifying global cold chain logistics through innovative technology, unmatched monitoring and data capture and support, including consulting; delivering the most advanced temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry; and providing vital information that provides peace of mind throughout the life of each logistics process.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com. Sign up to follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

