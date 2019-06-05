Cryoport to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Monday, June 10 and Attend Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference June 4ᵗʰ-7ᵗʰ, 2019

IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) (Nasdaq: CYRXW) (or the "Company"), the world's leading temperature-controlled supply chain company dedicated to the life sciences industry, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Jerrell Shelton, and other members of the management team, will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Monday, June 10, 2019. Jerrell Shelton will be interviewed live on the "The Watch List" on the TD Ameritrade Network, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00PM Eastern Time.

The Cryoport closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45pm Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

"We look forward to celebrating our achievements to date by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell on June 10th," said Jerrell Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of Cryoport. "Since listing on the Nasdaq, we have reached several milestones, including being selected to provide temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the first two FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapies, Novartis' Kymriah® and Gilead's Yescarta®. Additionally, Cryoport is now supporting a third commercially approved therapy as bluebird bio's gene therapy Zynteglo™ was recently granted EMA marketing authorization. The number of clinical trials that Cryoport supports is now at an all-time high of 383, including 49 in Phase III, as of the end of the First Quarter 2019. To further build out our ecosystem to better serve the life sciences and bring new clients to Cryoport, we recently acquired Cryogene, an industry leader in biostorage. Our growing and robust client base will continue to drive steady revenue growth as the regenerative medicine market continues its momentum and additional therapies advance toward commercialization."

During the week leading up to this event, Cryoport will be attending the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference hosted in New York City on June 4th-7th 2019. Cryoport's presentation will take place on June 6, 2019, at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The Cryoport management team will also participate in 1x1 and small group meetings with investors during the conference.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport is the life sciences industry's most trusted global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for temperature-sensitive life sciences commodities, serving the biopharmaceutical market with leading-edge logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as regenerative medicine, including immunotherapies, stem cells and CAR T-cells. Cryoport's solutions are used by points-of-care, CRO's, central laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, university researchers et al; as well as the reproductive medicine market, primarily in IVF and surrogacy; and the animal health market, primarily in the areas of vaccines and reproduction. Cryoport's proprietary Cryoport Express® Shippers, Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, leading-edge SmartPak II™ Condition Monitoring System and geo-sensing technology, paired with unparalleled cold chain logistics expertise and 24/7 client support, make Cryoport the end-to-end cold chain logistics partner that the industry trusts.

Cryoport is dedicated to: simplifying global cold chain logistics through innovative technology, unmatched monitoring and data capture and support, including consulting; delivering the most advanced temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry; and providing vital information that provides peace of mind throughout the life of each logistics process.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com. Sign up to follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

