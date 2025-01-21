Cryoport Unveils State-of-the-Art Cryogenic Shipping System for Transporting Lifesaving Biologics and Temperature-Sensitive Therapies

New High-Volume Shipping System, Improving Patient Accessibility, Will Be Showcased by Cryoport Systems at Phacilitate's Advanced Therapies Week in Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or "the Company"), a global leader in supply chain solutions for the life sciences, today unveiled its Cryoport Express® Cryogenic HV3 Shipping System ("HV3"), the Company's newest product innovation in Cryoport's comprehensive portfolio of global end-to-end temperature-controlled supply chain offerings.

The HV3 ensures unparalleled protection and accessibility for biologics and other temperature-sensitive materials. Its unique rectilinear design eliminates the need for palletization (securing goods on a pallet for transportation) and provides the ability to transport critical life science materials on narrow-bodied aircraft, ensuring compliance with regional carriers and reducing flight rejections and delays. As a result, the HV3 increases the number of available shipping lanes, which will improve patient access and enable life-saving therapies to reach patients in underserved areas.

This newly developed shipping system offers enhanced payload protection and resilience during transport. With additional space for non-temperature sensitive accessories and documentation, the HV3 also improves storage efficiency through the ability to stack and nest the shippers, making it more cost-effective and user-friendly. Full compliance with airline requirements plus an integrated condition and location monitoring system provides full Chain of Compliance®. Engineered to meet the specific needs of advanced therapies, the HV3 ensures enhanced payload security and superior temperature control, maintaining payload integrity and extended temperature stability at -150°C or lower.

The HV3's structure also enhances mobility with its robust wheels and an integrated front-facing handle, improving accessibility at point-of-care sites. Its design also provides for scalability or higher density storage capabilities at manufacturing and clinical sites. While improving overall safety for clinicians and operators, these improvements enable more efficient handling (and storage) at point-of-care sites, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO's), and other storage locations, reducing the need for additional site-based resources. The HV3 is also designed to be used with Cryoport's Safepak® System. The Safepak® System is a purpose built solution that utilizes non-metallic, soft materials to minimize the effects of vibration and shock during the transport of cell and gene therapies.

"We are committed to anticipating industry challenges and continuously evolving our solutions to meet the critical needs of our clients and the patients they serve," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO, Cryoport. "With the introduction of the Cryoport Express® Cryogenic HV3 Shipping System, we are improving patient access to vital cell therapies in smaller cities and remote areas, which will ultimately improve patient outcomes at large."

The Cryoport Express® Cryogenic HV3 Shipping System will be showcased at Phacilitate's Advanced Therapies Week at booth 141, and featured during a panel discussion on patient-centric advancements in the advanced therapies supply chain on January 22, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.

"With its innovative structure, improved mobility, enhanced protection and accessibility improvements, we believe the HV3 will be well-received by companies looking for user-centric solutions to the unique and considerable logistical challenges of transporting advanced therapies globally," added Mike Dybicz, Chief Product Development Officer, Cryoport Systems. "We are passionate about providing novel solutions to meet market, user and biologic product specific transport/protection challenges and are united in our shared goal of enhancing patient access to critical, life-saving therapies."

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences with an emphasis on cell & gene therapies. Cryoport enables manufacturers, contract manufacturers (CDMO's), contract research organizations (CRO's), developers, and researchers to carry out their respective business with products and services that are designed to derisk services and provide certainty. We provide a broad array of supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. Through our platform of critical products and solutions including advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized bio-logistics services, bio-storage, bio-services, and cryogenic systems, we are "Enabling the Future of Medicine™" worldwide, through our innovative systems, compliant procedures, and agile approach to superior supply chain management.

Our corporate headquarters, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is complemented by over 50 global locations in 17 countries, with key sites in the United States, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and China.

For more information, visit www.cryoportinc.com or follow via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryoportinc or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the launch of the Cryoport Express® Cryogenic HV3 Shipping System, including the potential impact on future revenue and revenue streams. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

