Cryoport's CRYOPDP Expands U.S. Footprint with Acquisition of Bluebird Express

CRYOPDP's Acquisition of Bluebird Express Adds Further Domestic and International Transportation Services Strengthening CRYOPDP's U.S. Logistics Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing cell and gene therapy industry enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences, today announced the expansion of its global supply chain network with the acquisition of Bluebird Express, LLC ("Bluebird Express"), a provider of time-sensitive domestic and international transportation services. Bluebird Express will join Cryoport's CRYOPDP business unit.

Bluebird Express, headquartered in Valley Stream, New York, has more than 20 years of experience in logistics solutions, specializing in domestic and international air and ground transportation. With key operations centers in Los Angeles (LAX) & New York (JFK), Bluebird Express is a fully accredited cargo agent certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and an indirect air carrier (IAC) authorized and regulated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Cryoport has had a strong working relationship with Bluebird Express since 2016.

"CRYOPDP has extensive experience in supporting the life sciences industry, including the rapidly growing market for cell and gene therapies. The United States has been leading the way in cell and gene therapy clinical trials since 2022, with over 400 companies actively developing cell and gene therapy products for various applications. The addition of Bluebird Express, which already has an extensive working relationship with Cryoport, and its team of seasoned veterans will merge into CRYOPDP's global network and will expand our U.S. presence and enhance our capabilities in this critical life sciences market and further enable us as we continue to deliver unparalleled service and value to our clients," said Cedric Picaud, CEO, CRYOPDP.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, commented, "Bluebird Express' competencies combined with CRYOPDP's existing capabilities will allow us to offer an even greater array of end-to-end logistics solutions to both our U.S. and global life sciences clients. Additionally, Bluebird Express' major operating centers in New York and Los Angeles, along with the expertise of its team will increase our U.S. footprint as well as further the expansion of our global infrastructure and competencies. The resulting synergies will create significant global cross-selling opportunities throughout our organization."

CRYOPDP operates in 16 countries worldwide, serving customers in over 135 countries. Recognizing the importance of temperature-controlled logistics to the life sciences, CRYOPDP provides premium logistics, cold chain solutions, and tailor-made services for its clients. CRYOPDP is known for its reliability, flexibility and wealth of global logistics expertise.

About Cryoport, Inc

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global provider of innovative products and services to the fast-growing Cell and Gene Therapy industry - enabling the future of medicine for a new era of life sciences. With 48 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical bio-logistics, bio-storage, bio-processing, and cryogenic systems to the life sciences markets worldwide.

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.