Cryoport's MVE Biological Solutions Introduces New Fusion® 800 Series

Self-Sustaining Fusion® 800 Series Cryogenic Freezer Delivers High-Capacity Storage, Flexibility,

and Cost Benefits in Limited Space Environments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, today announced the launch of the MVE Fusion® 800 Series, the next evolution of MVE Biological Solutions' patented, award-winning Fusion technology. This self-sustaining cryogenic freezer eliminates the need for a continuous liquid nitrogen (LN₂) supply, delivering exceptional reliability, safety, and sustainability in a compact footprint designed for space-constrained environments.

Recognized with the ISBER Outstanding New Product Award, MVE's Fusion technology transforms cryogenic storage. The new Fusion 800 builds on this innovative platform, offering the same trusted performance and energy efficiency in a lab-sized design. At just 32 inches wide, it fits through standard doorways for easy installation without costly facility modifications.

"The Fusion 800 is a major evolution and a step forward into the future," said Mike Duich, President and CEO of MVE Biological Solutions. "Fusion 800 delivers the storage density, flexibility, and operational freedom our customers demand without the infrastructure burden of traditional cryogenic systems. This product opens the door for more facilities to safely adopt true cryogenic storage."

"Truly transformative products are rare in this industry, but the MVE Fusion 800 is one of them," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "It solves a longstanding challenge in cryogenic storage by protecting critical biological materials and life-saving therapies without the space and infrastructure requirements of legacy cryogenic storage systems. We believe the Fusion 800 is on a path to becoming the new standard in research facilities and hospital pharmacies worldwide."

Ideal for medical research facilities, clinical development operations, hospital pharmacies and clinics, biorepositories, and blood and tissue banks, etc., the Fusion 800 offers versatile storage options for vials, blood bags, cassettes, etc., maintaining steady state temperatures at or below -150°C.

