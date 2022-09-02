Cryostat Market Size to Grow by USD 861.81 million Due to the Growing Medical Research - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Cryostat Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.33%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global cryostat market as a part of the global life science tools and services market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cryostat market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryostat Market 2022-2026

Cryostat Market Dynamics

Key Driver: One of the key factors driving the global cryostat market growth is the growing medical research. As of November 2019 , the NLM reported nearly 16,000 ongoing active clinical trials in the US. Globally, cancer is among the top five causes of death across all age groups. Therefore, companies are developing therapies to treat cancer and reduce the number of deaths. Such factors will drive the demand for cryostats during the forecast period.

Key Trend: Strategic alliances and partnerships to expand their business opportunities is one of the key cryostat market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020 , Schrodinger, Inc. entered into a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection with silicon compound screening to accelerate drug discovery.

Strategic alliances and partnerships to expand their business opportunities is one of the key cryostat market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. For instance, in , Schrodinger, Inc. entered into a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection with silicon compound screening to accelerate drug discovery. Key Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global cryostat market growth is the high cost of helium. Currently, the US is one of the world's largest producers of helium, along with Qatar and Algeria . Helium is produced as a by-product of the refining of natural gas, which is currently carried out at 14 plants around the world. Moreover, even if the plant reopens, US-led economic sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine will make it difficult for Gazprom to sell helium outside of Russia and China , which will adversely affect market growth during the forecast period.

Cryostat Market Segmentation Highlights

End-user

Healthcare: The cryostat market share growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cryostats are used to preserve frozen tissue samples, slice tissue sections thin enough for microscopic examination, and provide a quick diagnosis for a variety of diseases and medical conditions, including neuromuscular diseases. Therefore, the use of cryostats in both clinical diagnostic and research applications will drive the demand for cryostats during the forecast period.

Industrial

Industrial

Geography

North America: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cryostats in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. A rise in health awareness, an increase in the patient population, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, the rise in the number of well-equipped laboratories, a surge in research and developmental activities, and the presence of key players will facilitate the cryostat market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe

Asia

Rest Of World (ROW)

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Cryostat Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cryostat market report covers the following areas:

Cryostat Market Vendor Analysis

The cryostat market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D and M&A activities to compete in the market. This statistical study of the cryostat market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The cryostat market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cryostat Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cryostat Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors:

Advanced Research Systems Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Amos scientific Pty Ltd.

Boeckeler Instruments Inc

Bright Instrument Co. Ltd.

Cryomech Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Freezers India

Hacker Instruments and Industries Inc.

Histo Line Laboratories Srl

Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd.

Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc.

Lupe Industria Tecnologica de Equipamentos para Laboratorio LTDA.

Medimeas Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc

SLEE medical GmbH

SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Tanner Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cryostat Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cryostat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cryostat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cryostat market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cryostat market vendors

Cryostat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 861.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Research Systems Inc., AMETEK Inc., Amos scientific Pty Ltd., Boeckeler Instruments Inc, Bright Instrument Co. Ltd., Cryomech Inc., Danaher Corp., Freezers India, Hacker Instruments and Industries Inc., Histo Line Laboratories Srl, Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd., Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc., Lupe Industria Tecnologica de Equipamentos para Laboratorio LTDA., Medimeas Instruments, Oxford Instruments Plc, SLEE medical GmbH, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Tanner Scientific Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

