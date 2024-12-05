CryoSys to Support PIC Americas in the Development of a 7.2 MTPA LNG Export Facility on the Texas Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoSys LLC has announced that it has entered into an agreement with PIC Americas to deliver advanced pretreatment and liquefaction solutions to PIC Americas planned development of a world-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility (the Facility) with a minimum capacity of 7.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The Facility will be strategically located on the Texas Gulf Coast along a deep-water channel and will provide access to a variety of maritime vessels, including ocean-going barges, and is designed to meet rising market demands in the Americas, including the need for cleaner-burning fuels. The Facility is designed to allow for significant capacity expansion – up to 14 MTPA – so that PIC Americas is positioned to respond to the surging global demand for LNG and ensure reliable supply chains.

The comprehensive project will include state-of-the-art bunkering services, LNG ISO containers for flexible distribution, and fueling for LNG carriers, and will solidify PIC Americas' role as a pivotal provider in the LNG sector. CryoSys' cutting-edge process design and innovative modular approach is anticipated to significantly enhance operational reliability and efficiency across the Facility's lifecycle. This modular methodology is also expected to dramatically reduce project timelines and mitigate associated risks, offering a robust, scalable solution tailored to the dynamic demands of the LNG market. As part of the integrated design, the Facility will also feature truck racks to support overland fuel distribution, further broadening its logistical reach and service capabilities.

"We are proud that PIC Americas sought to work with CryoSys on this cutting-edge Facility. We are excited to work with Michael and his team at PIC Americas to bring this project online and continue to be at the forefront of LNG technology," said Neil Karr, President of CryoSys.

"PIC Americas is focused on responding to long-terms market demands and is poised to deliver a landmark project that sets new standards for LNG production and distribution. By leveraging CryoSys' expertise and the strategic location of the Texas Gulf Coast, this Facility will not only support the growing global LNG demand but will also reinforce the region's position as a critical energy hub," said Michael Hood, Chairman and CEO of PIC Americas.

About CryoSys LLC

CryoSys LLC is a Houston-based pioneer in gas processing and LNG technology, offering highly efficient and modular solutions to support large-scale energy projects. With decades of experience, CryoSys specializes in delivering advanced technology that enhances operational reliability and reduces project timelines.

About PIC Americas

PIC Americas is a leader in energy infrastructure development, dedicated to delivering innovative and efficient solutions to meet the world's growing energy needs. With a focus on sustainability, scalability, and operational excellence, the company is at the forefront of advancing energy export capabilities on a global scale.

