Cryotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 407.5 Million in 2028 | Rising Demand for Cryotherapy for Treating Migraines and Increasing Use of Targeted, Localized Cryotherapy to Treat Low-Risk Tumors are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, According to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cryotherapy market size reached USD 214.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of cryotherapy by athletes is one of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Increasing use of targeted, localized cryotherapy to treat low-risk tumors is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Cancer can be treated using targeted, localized cryotherapy. Cryosurgery cures cancer by freezing cells and surrounding cells with ice crystals. It is now being used to treat certain low-risk cancer tumors, such as prostate cancer. This is expected to increase use of cryotherapy, which in turn will boost revenue growth of the segment.

Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding cryotherapy and concerns regarding side effects of cryotherapy are major factors hampering revenue growth of the market. Additionally, cryotherapy is not widely available in developing and underdeveloped countries are expected to restrain market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/906

Growth Projections:

Global cryotherapy market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 214.9 Million in 2020 to USD 407.5 Million in 2028. Rising demand for cryotherapy for treating migraine problems is boosting market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic had a substantially major negative impact on the market in 2020, as manufacturing units were closed temporarily due to government-imposed lockdown. In addition, due to supply chain disruptions, import and export of cryotherapy products decreased. However, easing of lockdowns in various countries will have positive impact on the market in future.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Cryotherapy is being used by athletes to treat injuries. Doctors can treat affected areas with small probes inserted in nearby tissue, which can help in treating pinched neuromas or nerves, chronic pain, and also acute injuries. This is expected to increase use of cryotherapy by athletes in the near future, which in turn will propel market revenue growth.

Looking for Discount on Cryotherapy market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/906

Geographical Outlook:

Asia Pacific cryotherapy market revenue is expected to register a significantly steady CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific cryotherapy market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of cryotherapy products in hospitals and clinics in countries such as China and Japan.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the market report are Medtronic plc, CryoConcepts LP, Cortex Technology ApS, CooperSurgical, Inc., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Kriosystem-Care Sp. z o.o., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Erbe USA, Incorporated, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

In April 2021 , Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH announced a partnership deal with MECOTEC GmbH. This collaboration is intended for the distribution and development of next-generation cryochambers for various applications including sports, beauty, and health.

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Cryotherapy Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cryotherapy-market

Emergen Research has segmented global cryotherapy on the basis of product, therapy, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Localized Cryotherapy Devices



Cryosurgery Devices



Cryogun



Tissue Spray Probes



Tissue Contact Probes



Epidermal & Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices



Cryochambers & Cryosaunas



Gas Cylinders



Others

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Icepack Therapy



Cryosurgery



Chamber Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pain Management



Surgical



Cardiology



Oncology



Dermatology



Health & Beauty

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics



Spas & Fitness Centers



Cryotherapy Centers

Buy Your Exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/906

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. France





c. U.K.





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. BENELUX





g. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Turkey





e. Rest of MEA

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research in Healthcare Industry Segment:

Targeted Therapeutics Market, By Therapy (Monoclonal Antibodies, Small Molecule Inhibitors), By Disease Indication, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Animal Ultrasound Market, By Animal Type, By Imaging Type (Doppler Imaging, 2D Ultrasound Imaging, 3D & 4D Ultrasound Imaging), By Scanner Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Dermal Regeneration Template Market By Type (Fortified Type, Fenestrated Type, Single Layer Type), By Application (Massively Burned Patients, Acutely Excised Wounds, Chronic Wounds, Others), By End Use (Hospital, Wound Care, Others) By Region Forecast to 2028.

Telehealth Market, By Type (Tele-Home and Tele-Hospital), By Component, By Deployment Model (Web & Cloud-based and On-premises), By Application, By End-user, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Surgery, Training & Education), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region.

Leadless Pacemaker Systems Market, By Product Type, By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Sinus Node Dysfunction, Atrioventricular Block and Others), By Technology, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Biodefense Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (COVID-19 Vaccine, Anthrax Vaccine, Others), By Biothreat Detection Device Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on Cryotherapy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-cryotherapy-market

SOURCE Emergen Research