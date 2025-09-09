CRYOVAC® Brand Food Packaging Installs 4,000th Rotary Vacuum Packaging System

The landmark installation at longtime customer Cargill underscores proven performance and innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air Corporation's (NYSE: SEE) CRYOVAC® brand food packaging reached a major milestone with the installation of its 4,000th rotary vacuum chamber system. The new machine was installed for longtime CRYOVAC® customer Cargill, a global leader in agriculture and food, reinforcing CRYOVAC®'s longstanding commitment to strong partnerships and operational excellence. The installation took place at Cargill's Dodge City, Kansas, facility.

The CRYOVAC technical service team installs the company's 4,000th rotary vacuum chamber system at Cargill's facility in Dodge City, Kansas.

More than 50 years ago, CRYOVAC® revolutionized food packaging with the introduction of its first rotary vacuum chamber system, a breakthrough that redefined efficiency, safety and product integrity. Since then, the brand has continued to lead the industry with innovations that enhance productivity, improve safety and help customers reduce operational costs.

The installation of the 4,000th rotary system marks not just a production milestone, but a testament to enduring performance. It replaced a unit that reliably operated for 40 years, an achievement made possible by the precision engineering and manufacturing quality of CRYOVAC® systems, along with the technical expertise of the service team working in close partnership with Cargill's maintenance staff. That same commitment to design, service and technical excellence remains at the core of how CRYOVAC® helps customers maximize uptime and achieve the highest performance from their operations.

"Our partnership with CRYOVAC® is built on mutual trust and a shared vision for efficiency, safety and innovation," Jeremy Burr, Cargill plant manager said. "CRYOVAC® is invested in our success, which shows in the level of dedication and service they deliver."

"We are focused on creating value for our customers, not just today, but for the long term," Sealed Air President & CEO Dustin Semach said. "We are honored to partner with Cargill, and customers across the entire sector, providing them with packaging technology that's engineered to perform, built to last and serviced by the best in the business."

Today, CRYOVAC® rotary equipment operates on six continents, supported by an extensive network of technical service and product experts ensuring customers everywhere benefit from decades of proven innovation and trusted expertise.

"When you install a CRYOVAC® system, it's about more than buying a machine — you are stepping into a legacy of service, reliability and innovation trusted across the globe," Joe Lambert, Sealed Air's North America Food Vice President and General Manager said. "As we approach our 85th anniversary, we remain committed to meeting the food industry's evolving needs, drawing on decades of experience to deliver innovative equipment, advanced materials and a service team dedicated to keeping our customers running."

About CRYOVAC® Brand Food Packaging

Since 1941, CRYOVAC® has empowered the food industry. Our solutions blend material science, durable and reliable equipment, technical expertise, and end-to-end service to create unparalleled packaging quality for food processors, retailers and food service operators. Visit www.sealedair.com/cryovac.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2024, Sealed Air generated $5.4 billion in sales and has approximately 16,400 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories.

