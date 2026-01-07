CRYOVAC® Brand Food Packaging Marks 85 Years of Innovation, Performance and Customer Service

The milestone anniversary reflects a legacy of packaging breakthroughs, industry leadership and building customer trust

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) today begins a yearlong 85th anniversary celebration of CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, honoring the innovation, service and collaboration that has defined its food packaging legacy.

Since the trademark was filed in 1941, the CRYOVAC® brand has been an instrumental pioneer of technologies and methods that are now standard practices across meat processing channels, and retail and food service operations.

The CRYOVAC® name comes from "cryogenic vacuum," which refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food before using cold air to shrink the packaging. This process revolutionized the way meat was packaged and paved the way for the mass availability of fresh proteins to a growing consumer base.

Today, the CRYOVAC® brand includes a range of packaging solutions, from shrink bags, vacuum skin packaging and rollstock films, to best-in-class equipment including rotary vacuum chamber systems and vertical form-fill-seal systems.

"The legacy and future of CRYOVAC® is centered on the people who make it possible — our employees, customers and partners," said Sealed Air President and CEO Dustin Semach. "Together, we will continue to advance food packaging solutions that combine the best of our materials, equipment and service, representing the pride of the CRYOVAC® brand."

CRYOVAC® brand milestones from the past 85 years include:

Developing technologies that expanded access to proteins and reshaped liquid food product packaging, creating new ways that processors, retailers and food service operators do business





Building one of the most experienced technical service teams in the industry, with an average tenure of 11 years working on CRYOVAC® equipment





Installing more than 4,000 rotary vacuum chamber systems, continuing the legacy of excellence in food packaging

"CRYOVAC® has a long-standing reputation for hands-on collaboration with customers and building lasting relationships," said Russell Grissett, Sealed Air Global Food President. "We look forward to preserving this tradition of partnership and innovation as we continue to pioneer the future of food packaging together."

CRYOVAC® brand food packaging will kick off its 85th anniversary celebrations in booth C34147 at the 2026 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), running Jan. 27-29 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information about CRYOVAC®, a timeline of achievements, and an 85th anniversary video, visit www.sealedair.com/cryovac85.

About CRYOVAC® Brand Food Packaging

Since 1941, the CRYOVAC® brand has empowered the food industry. CRYOVAC® brand solutions blend material science, durable and reliable equipment, technical expertise, and end-to-end service to create unparalleled packaging quality for food processors, retailers, and food service operators. Visit www.sealedair.com/cryovac.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2024, Sealed Air generated $5.4 billion in sales and has approximately 16,400 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories.

