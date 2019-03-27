Crypnotic Launches First-of-its-Kind Cryptocurrency Social Media Platform

MARGATE, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypnotic today announced the launch of its the first-of-its-kind cryptocurrency social media platform, which will allow users to monitor news and price updates in real-time with the ability also post their own thoughts and sentiments around events.

"Many of us in the crypto community find ourselves constantly checking the prices or looking back on trends," stated Omar Robinson, Founder of Crypnotic. "After a tumultuous 2018, we began to think 'wouldn't it be great if we could put some context to the dates and prices instead of just some candles sticks and lines?' Crypnotic marries ease of use with a more exciting approach and we're thrilled to be bringing it to the crypto community."

The platform is simple and straightforward to use. Each coin has its own timeline of events posted by the community. Crypnotic calls each of these posts "points" as they both occur at a specific "point" in time with each post making a specific "point." Users are also allowed to go back in time to make a "point" about something in the past without impacting the present feed. On the Crypnotic platform, you can connect your point anywhere on the price chart by simply clicking where you want that point to be made; alternatively, you can select the date and time from the date/time picker.

Crypnotic also integrates common social media aspects such as hashtags and mentions to further sharpen posts. Users can also add credibility by adding a URL, images, and videos.

"We have an extensive roadmap for Crypnotic with many exciting and ground-breaking ideas," continued Omar Robinson. "We would like to integrate with more systems and platforms to provide better data accuracy and enrich the user experience with additional features. In order to achieve these, we are working on releasing a mobile app for both Android and iOS in the near future."

In addition to coin feeds, users can read Crypnotic-original blog posts on news, analysis, and beyond.

