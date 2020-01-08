Crypsis Launches Illuminator, a Data Analytics-Powered Data Breach Notification Service

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypsis Group, a leading incident response, risk management and digital forensics firm, today announced the availability of their Illuminator service, an advanced data analytics and intelligence capability that combines best-in-class machine learning AI, manual review and extraction services with Crypsis' deep data privacy expertise to deliver an accurate and cost-effective Data Breach Notification Service.

The service identifies Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI) and other sensitive information potentially exposed as a result of a data breach while greatly reducing the number of documents that must be manually reviewed (by 43.5% on average compared to traditional eDiscovery processes), saving organizations significant time, money and resources.

Following a breach, organizations must identify and quantify specific sensitive information that has been potentially exposed to meet state data breach statutes, regulatory requirements and contractual obligations to notify impacted customers or business partners. Historically, reviewing this at-risk data has been very time-intensive, imprecise and expensive.

"Ninety-five percent of the false-positive hits that are typically identified in eDiscovery-based approaches are eliminated upfront and never make it to human review, saving thousands of dollars in review costs, not to mention time," said Brittany Roush, director and data analytics practice leader, Crypsis Group. "This service will remove much of the burden of the discovery process, while our quality control steps at every stage provide confidence in the accuracy and defensibility of results."

The service is enhanced through partnerships with CanopyCo LLC and Integreon. CanopyCo's data breach response software, Canopy, accelerates the defensible detection, extraction and resolution of non-public and protected data following business email compromises and other cybersecurity incidents. Canopy is rooted in machine-learning technology that is specifically calibrated to the intricacies of data mining for PII and PHI. When combined with Crypsis' expertise-driven human analysis, the service can greatly reduce the quantity of documents falsely promoted for human review.

"To successfully meet the myriad requirements for emerging and evolving privacy laws across different jurisdictions, a data breach response requires a careful combination of people, process and technology," said Ralph Nickl, CEO for CanopyCo. "As a result of our close collaboration with Crypsis, the Illuminator service is empowered by our robust technical backbone, helping enable their data breach response teams to quickly progress through the detailed data analytics process."

Once a review population is identified, Integreon's worldwide team of cyber incident response professionals can quickly mobilize to conduct the necessary review and extraction of sensitive information to produce a Consolidated Entity List so that impacted organizations can confidently comply with all state and federal notification requirements. Integreon applies a best practice-proven approach to triage data sets and conduct multiple validation checks to ensure quality across every step of the process.

"It is very exciting to be part of the evolution of services dedicated to helping clients who fall victim to a cyber incident. Working alongside the incredible team at Crypsis, we've been able to create efficiencies in the overall process." said Jamie Berry, Integreon EVP – Legal Services. "Using a sophisticated, tech-enabled solution like Illuminator, the Crypsis team helps our review teams achieve the efficiencies, and most importantly, the accuracy clients demand and require."

ABOUT THE CRYPSIS GROUP

Crypsis creates a more secure digital world by providing the highest-quality incident response, risk management and digital forensic services to over 1,700 organizations globally. Named one of the Top 10 Digital Forensics Services Companies of 2019 by Enterprise Security magazine, The Crypsis Group helps clients defend against and respond to cybersecurity threats through their cybersecurity expertise, global incident response capabilities and continuous innovation. The company has offices in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://www.crypsisgroup.com/.

ABOUT CANOPY

Canopy is the flagship software of CanopyCo LLC, a high-tech, Virginia-based software R&D boutique dedicated to helping cyber security companies, cyber insurers, legal service providers, and law firms to respond to their clients' corporate data breaches. The company's purpose-built breach response application applies machine-learning and an architecture built specifically for the demands of data breach responses to reduce the time, cost, risk, and effort associated with the defensible discovery of personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and other sensitive or protected data. Canopy is the only SaaS of its kind that facilitates the entire workflow of detecting, classifying, mining, resolving and aggregating protected information residing in structured and unstructured data populations. Learn more at canopyco.io.

ABOUT INTEGREON

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal and business solutions to leading law firms, corporations and professional services firms. We apply a highly trained, experienced staff of 2,400 associates globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore and onsite delivery of our award-winning services. For more information about Integreon's extensive range of services, visit www.Integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

