Cryptex Finance Appoints Canary Capital as Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptex Finance today announced that Canary Capital has joined as a strategic advisor as the protocol advances toward publicly traded digital asset index products.

Canary Capital will advise Cryptex Finance on market structure, index construction, and institutional execution as the protocol transitions to production-grade financial infrastructure. The engagement reflects increasing institutional alignment around transparent, rules-based exposure to the digital asset market. Drew Hill, President of Canary Capital said "Cryptex Finance has been a pioneer of native digital asset indexes. Canary Capital is excited to help guide them on their next phase of development as they strive to bring those indexes into new financial product structures."

Since its founding in 2021, Cryptex Finance has focused on a singular objective: building durable digital asset indexes capable of operating across both on-chain and traditional financial systems. The protocol has facilitated billions of dollars in governance activity while maintaining a decentralization-first design for its indexes.

"Canary understands where digital asset markets are heading and what it takes to build products that institutions can actually deploy capital into," said Joe Sticco, Co-Founder of Cryptex Finance. "Their involvement reinforces that we're no longer debating whether indexes belong in crypto — we're building the ones that last."

The relationship comes as Cryptex Finance moves toward U.S. exchange-listed distribution, engages regulated custodians and prime brokers, and aligns its index framework with emerging regulatory standards.

Canary Capital brings experience managing approximately $500 million in digital asset strategies across exchange traded products, providing Cryptex Finance with institutional perspective on market structure, risk management, and scalable distribution.

Further updates will be announced as Cryptex Finance reaches additional milestones.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance is a decentralized protocol building digital asset index infrastructure designed for long-term, institutional-grade market access across both on-chain and traditional financial systems.

About Canary Capital

Canary Capital offers Institutional crypto asset trading and management via discretionary risk-managed crypto hedge fund and single-asset trusts.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or financial instruments. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially.

