Crypto Allocations by Financial Advisors Hit All-Time High in 2025: Bitwise/VettaFi Survey

Eighth annual benchmark study finds stablecoins, tokenization, and fiat debasement are the most-watched themes for investment professionals in 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global cryptoasset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets, and VettaFi, an indexing, digital distribution, analytics, and thought leadership company, today released the findings of the eighth annual "Bitwise/VettaFi 2026 Benchmark Survey of Financial Advisor Attitudes Toward Crypto Assets." The survey found that, in a year marked by growing regulatory progress, institutional demand, and new all-time highs for bitcoin, advisors allocated to crypto at the highest rate in the survey's history. Roughly one-third (32%) of advisors invested in crypto for client accounts in 2025, up from 22% in 2024.

Other key findings:

More professional advisors own crypto than ever before.

Fifty-six percent (56%) of advisors reported owning crypto in their personal portfolios, marking the highest level of ownership since the survey began in 2018.

Allocation size within portfolios is growing.

Of client portfolios with crypto exposure, 64% had allocations to crypto greater than 2%, a notable uptick from 51% in 2024.

Institutional access is on the rise.

Forty-two percent (42%) of advisors said they are able to buy crypto in client accounts, a significant increase from 35% in 2024 and 19% in 2023.

Stablecoins and tokenization pique advisor interest.

Stablecoins and tokenization attracted the most interest (30%), followed by "digital gold"/fiat debasement (22%) and crypto-linked AI investments (19%).

Advisors prefer crypto index funds to single-token funds.

Among potential crypto asset ETPs, advisors were most interested in index funds (42%).

Advisors overwhelmingly source their crypto allocations from equities or cash.

When allocating to crypto, advisors prefer to source their allocation from equities (43%) or cash (35%).

Crypto equity ETFs continue to be advisors' top choice.

When asked what crypto exposure they were most interested in allocating to in 2026, advisors showed clear preference for crypto equity ETFs.

"Crypto's future has always depended on what financial advisors think of it," said Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan. "They are trusted guides to millions of families and responsible for stewarding trillions of dollars in wealth. And in 2025, advisors embraced crypto like never before. As crypto moves farther into the mainstream, we're excited to see surging interest and enthusiasm from a demographic that has always played a central role in crypto's future."

Hougan added: "Here's one statistic that shocked me: 99% of advisors that owned crypto in 2025 plan to increase or maintain their exposure. People have wondered what advisors would do if crypto hit a patch of volatility. We have our answer: They're planning to buy more."

"While the strong demand for cryptocurrency-related ETFs in 2025 was easily evident, what happens next is less obvious," explained Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research and Editorial at TMX VettaFi. "That's what is compelling about the survey. Advisors told us how they and their clients are increasingly allocating to crypto and to what type of strategies."

For the survey, 299 financial advisors answered a series of questions on crypto assets and their use in client portfolios. Survey respondents included independent registered investment advisors, broker-dealer representatives, financial planners, and wirehouse representatives from across the U.S. This is the eighth consecutive year that Bitwise and VettaFi have partnered on the survey.

Complete findings of the survey are available in the report here .

