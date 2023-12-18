Crypto and Blockchain Leaders Amass $78 Million for Fairshake Super PAC and its Affiliates to Support Pro-Innovation and Pro-Crypto Leadership Going Into 2024 Congressional Elections

Fairshake and its affiliates plan to support pro-crypto candidates in both the US House and US Senate on both sides of the aisle.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairshake, a federal super PAC registered with the Federal Election Commission ("FEC"), and its network of affiliated super PACs today announced their first wave of fundraising efforts. They will report $78 million raised and in the bank in Q4 2023 to support leaders who support American crypto and blockchain innovation and responsible regulation in the forthcoming 2024 elections.

Embracing the transformative potential of the American crypto community, Fairshake is dedicated to advancing leaders who are poised to champion innovation and navigate the complexities of responsible regulation in the digital age.

Fairshake has support from:

  • Andreessen Horowitz
  • Ark
  • Brian Armstrong
  • Blockchain Capital
  • Wences Casares
  • Circle
  • Coinbase
  • Ron Conway
  • Cumberland
  • Framework Ventures
  • Hunter Horsley
  • Jump Crypto
  • Kraken
  • Lightspark
  • Messari
  • Multicoin Capital
  • Paradigm
  • Potter Ventures
  • Ripple
  • Fred Wilson
  • Cameron Winklevoss
  • Tyler Winklevoss

Fairshake and its affiliates remain steadfast in their mission to support leaders who champion the interests of progressive innovation, including blockchain technology and the crypto industry, through independent advertising efforts. In order for the blockchain economy to realize its full potential, a clear regulatory and legal framework for success is needed. The crypto community continues to advance initiatives to promote stability, tech innovation, and growth of the blockchain economy in the U.S., positioning it as a hub for blockchain technology development and adoption.

Fairshake is a federal independent expenditure-only committee (super PAC) registered with the FEC and supports candidates solely through its independent activities. Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs are also federal super PACs registered with the FEC and are affiliated with Fairshake.

