Crypto and Tech Expert Armando Pantoja Sells Out LIVENATION Venue in NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armando Pantoja, better known as the TallGuy Tycoon, invites the press and other luminaries to the sold-out Strategy Saturday Live: On the Edge of Tomorrow 2025, which will take place at the Gramercy Theater in New York City on November 25, 2024. Eager attendees will be able to explore the future with insights on blockchain, AI, quantum computing, humanoid robotics, and even humanity's vision for space colonization.

Key highlights of the event include:

Crypto and Tech Expert Armando Pantoja

Breakthroughs in blockchain and AI and how to invest along the way.

Advances in quantum computing and robotics

Investment potential in the future of interplanetary travel

Actionable strategies and a roadmap for 2025

Armando, a 15-year veteran of the financial technology sector and a TEDx speaker, has overseen technological innovation and growth at some of the world's largest corporations. With millions of followers on all his social media platforms, including TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, Armando's message has reached the world over.

"This event is truly amazing—bringing together diverse people ready to learn about tech and finance. As a futurist, I'm thankful because selling out an educational event like this is incredibly hard, proving the demand for actionable knowledge," explains Armando.

In 2016, Armando Pantoja left his role as a software engineering leader at AAA to develop ICORanker, an AI-powered platform that simplified the evaluation of new cryptocurrency projects for investors.

A former college instructor, Armando has a unique talent for breaking down complex tech concepts, earning him recognition as one of the best in the world at making advanced ideas understandable to everyday people. Following the multimillion-dollar acquisition of ICORanker by a publicly traded company, he solidified his reputation as a global thought leader in cryptocurrency. He is celebrated as a disciplined, forward-thinking pioneer in emerging technologies, finance, and innovation.

For more information about Armando Pantoja and upcoming events, visit https://www.whoistallguytycoon.com.

