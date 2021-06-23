Crypto Asset Management Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 23.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Asset Management Market is Segmented by Solution (Custodian Solution and Wallet Management), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises and Software as a Service (SaaS)), Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Healthcare and Education, Manufacturing and Transportation, Travel and Tourism, Construction and Retail and Others (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Business Finance Category.

The Crypto Asset Management Market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 23.9% CAGR by 2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Crypto Asset management market are:

Increasing adoption and investment in crypto-currency is propelling the market growth.

Crypto asset management platforms are simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrencies by helping users consolidate their diverse holdings while simultaneously providing improved portfolio management tools. This, in turn, is further expected to increase the crypto asset management market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET

One of the primary elements boosting the worldwide crypto asset management market's growth is the recent influx of numerous cryptocurrencies and tokens. Furthermore, the emergence of a large number of corporate entities providing a seal of approval for crypto transactions has aided the growth of the global market for crypto asset management. The continuous security provided by cryptocurrencies is outstanding, and this has been a key component in the worldwide crypto asset management market's growth.

The continuous security provided by cryptocurrencies is outstanding, and this has been a key reason for the growth of the crypto asset management markets. When a Bitcoin transaction is done, it can't be reversed. To safeguard the information from hackers and tampering, a reliable encryption technology will be employed throughout the cryptocurrency transaction procedure.

CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the solution, the wallet management solution is expected to hold the largest crypto asset management market share since it allows organizations to secure digital assets and run more efficiently. A wallet management system is also often used by asset managers and small financial institutions.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premises segment is expected to hold the largest crypto asset management market share due to its high demand in large organizations, easy deployment, low cost, and an enhanced internal connection.

Based on application, the BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest crypto asset management market share. This is because blockchain can be used to improve the efficiency of the banking and lending services, minimize third-party risks, and enable reliable documentation.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest crypto asset management market share, due to the high adoption of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. This region is also an early adoption of digitization and other cutting-edge technology, which is one of the primary drivers driving North America's market growth.

CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Solution

Custodian Solution

Wallet Management.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises.

By Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Healthcare and Education

Manufacturing and Transportation

Travel and Tourism

Construction and Retail

Others (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate).

Key Companies:

Coinbase,

Gemini,

Crypto Finance,

Vo1t,

Bakkt,

BitGo,

Ledger,

Metaco SA,

ICONOMI,

Xapo,

itBit,

Koine Finance,

Amberdata,

Gem,

Tradeium,

Blox,

Opus labs,

Binance,

Kryptographe,

Koinly,

Altpocket,

Mintfort,

Coinstats,

Anchorage

CoinTracker.

