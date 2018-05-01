Crypto Asset Management Welcomes Two New Executive Officers

He joins the CAM team with 20+ years' legal and regulatory experience in the financial services industry, focusing primarily in the alternative investments space in support of sponsors and distributors of hedge funds, commodity funds and US-registered investment funds pursuing "liquid alts", private equity and other non-traditional investment strategies.

Prior to joining CAM, David served 12+ years as General Counsel and CCO of the Altegris Companies, and before that was in-house counsel to a California-based hedge fund of funds manager. David also practiced law with Shearman & Sterling in Washington, DC., and from 1991 to 1998, was an attorney with the SEC in both the Enforcement and Investment Management Divisions. David's background also includes experience as in-house counsel for the insurance affiliate of the Investment Company Institute, the trade association for the mutual fund industry, and experience in general corporate and securities law matters with law firms in Dallas, TX. David earned a BS in Finance from Oklahoma State University and a JD from Pepperdine University School of Law.

Kyle Chaykowski will be responsible for managing the firm's finances, including financial planning, management of financial risks, record-keeping, and financial reporting. Kyle is also a member of CAM's ICO Investment Committee.

He joins the CAM team with 10+ years' of financial and investment management experience in hedge funds, private equity and venture capital strategies in sectors including cryptocurrencies, biotechnology, real estate, technology and lifestyle/hospitality.

Kyle started his career as an auditor at Deloitte, one of the largest accounting organizations in the world before transitioning into the investment management space as Vice President of Tang Capital Management. He also holds a CPA license and a BS from the University of San Diego.

Crypto Asset Management, LP is a fund and asset management company located in La Jolla, California. Its primary activity is managing a diverse portfolio of crypto assets.

