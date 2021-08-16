Crypto Asset Rating Announces ICBII, A Biotech Company, is launching Digital Securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is delighted to announce that Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc (ICBII), La Jolla, a California-based pharmaceutical company, plans to tokenize and launch digital securities on its disruptive platform that is revolutionizing the market.

Funds raised using the Tokenization Asset Platform by issuing digital securities will be used to fast-track FDA approval for drugs for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and brain cancer. This company is on the threshold of bringing drugs to market for brain diseases with no therapies available. The digital securities will be backed by the common stock of the company.

"We are thrilled and delighted to tokenize digital securities of ICB International and become a part of their success story in helping them raise capital by creating digital securities and support them in their innovative journey towards creating breakthrough solutions in the medical field," said Mr. Pramod Attarde, Chief Executive Officer, Crypto Asset Rating Inc. "With TAP, ICB International can raise capital to develop technologies to treat diseases, grow their business, and achieve many milestones. ICB International is a true pioneer in the Biotechnology industry, and we are happy to help them in tokenizing their digital securities."

"The antibody mimics that ICBII has developed a platform technology that can impact several other neurological and medical disorders," says Dr. Ram Bhatt, Founder and Chief Scientist.

"As a physician, I feel privileged to be a part of ICBII in developing treatments for disease for which there was nothing to offer," said Dr. Ranya Alexander, COO.

Through Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP), companies can tokenize their assets and provide liquidity and fractionalized ownership to investors worldwide. TAP offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to tokenized securities. TAP leverages blockchain technology to fractionalize ownership of equities, bonds, shares, and commercial/residential real estate. By tokenizing the ownership of an asset or backing the value of a token with a real-world asset opens access to a broader pool of investors.

TAP is transforming asset ownership by converting it to tokenized securities. With a legally compliant platform, TAP helps small and medium businesses to raise funds and welcomes small investors to legally own a portion of an asset with greater asset liquidity and market accessibility.

Tokenization Asset Platform uses Ethereum Blockchain technology to issue digital securities to increase transparency and immutability. It also offers other distinct benefits like high liquidity and fractional ownership, leading to higher inclusiveness of retail investors, reduced costs, and faster settlement, and all these benefits are achieved on a legally compliant platform.

The emergence of Tokenization is changing the fundamental way people trade, invest, and own assets. By significantly reducing the friction involved in trading and transferring ownership, Tokenization brings excellent benefits for both investors and sellers. The process of Tokenization will make the financial industry more transparent, efficient, accessible, easier, faster, and cheaper and will unlock a massive amount of illiquid assets and offer more liquidity to businesses

About Crypto Asset Rating Inc

Crypto Asset Rating Inc is driven to plug the gaps in the crypto market and bridge the governance institutions with the crypto industry and new thought leaders.

Crypto Asset Rating Inc believes in solving the FinTech Industry's key challenges. Our Independent Structured Rating Platform comprehensively rates crypto assets for Institutional and Retail Clients. The company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four risk buckets—business, financial, legal, and technology.

Crypto Business World - The Company's quality media platform for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.

Keeping the FinTech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc has isolated planning to develop other Fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign Rating, ETF rating: that procures revenue potential.

