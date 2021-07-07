Crypto Asset Rating Inc completes Basic Ratings of 40+ Crypto Tokens

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Asset Rating Inc happy to announce that it completed the basic rating of 40+ Crypto Tokens on its revolutionary rating platform. The top-performing tokens are rated based on the comprehensive rating algorithm built by our analyst pool of industry experts.

Today, investors want to dip their toes in the sea of opportunities offered by token offerings. These token offerings should have credibility and reliability associated with it. Digital securities continue to see further adoption by traditional investment firms. There is no intermediary which helps the investor to make an informed decision. Investors lack the knowledge and resources to conduct thorough due diligence, and multi-asset institutional investors lack the expertise to assess the offering.

The crypto tokens rated on the company's basic rating platform are rated from one star to five stars. The 30% Crypto tokens out of 40 tokens on the basic rating platform received a 4-stars rating based on a basic rating algorithm, whereas 55% of crypto tokens got 3-stars and 15% with 2-star ratings.

Analysis reports for all these basic ratings are available to investors at no cost. Investors can rely on these ratings and save a lot of time and effort to analyze crypto tokens.

Crypto Asset Rating Inc developed two rating platforms to bring transparency and auditability to solve these problems. In Basic Rating, analysts obtain information from published reports and whitepapers. Based on the publicly available information and analytical judgment, different rating parameters are scored. The rating framework comprises 100+ basic rating parameters based on public information grouped into five categories.

The Advanced Parameter ratings are based on analysis by experienced professionals, who evaluate and interpret information received from the crypto asset issuers and other available sources to form a considered opinion. The company's Advanced Rating platform has a comprehensive rating framework comprised of 125 advanced rating parameters grouped into 15 categories.

In basic rating, the company has identified categories of evaluation based on public information available for industry analysis, Business Model, Token economy, and social media presence.

In Advanced Rating, we cover four risk categories covering business, financial, legal, and technology risks to ensure salient qualitative and quantitative issues are considered. The company has adopted a multi-layer approach to ensure that each crypto asset passes through multiple risk evaluation layers to authenticate rating scores. CAR regularly reviews the rating and upgrades or downgrades the rating to ensure that it is relevant to the company's existing conditions and market.

The advanced rating scores are divided into three grades – investment grade, speculative grade, and vulnerable grade, whereas the Basic Rating grid consists of ratings from 1 star to 5 stars.

About Crypto Asset Rating Inc

Crypto Asset Rating Inc, An Independent Structured Rating Agency believes in solving the FinTech Industry's key challenges. Crypto Asset Rating Platform (CARP) comprehensively rates crypto assets for Institutional and Retail Clients.

Crypto Asset Rating Inc's product network includes one of the transcendent and innovative products in the crypto industry - Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) tokenization platform that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities.

Crypto Business World - The Company's quality content platform for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.

Keeping the FinTech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc has isolated planning to develop other fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign Rating, ETF rating: that procures revenue potential.

SOURCE Crypto Asset Rating Inc

