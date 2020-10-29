Crypto Asset Rating Inc Now Seeking Community Support on Fundopolis Tweet this

The crypto industry holds invaluable opportunities towards exponential economic growth through financial inclusion and participation of the masses. A new world is being born out of reinvention of the financial systems built on unprecedented technological advances. And the Company is already in play to reap the benefits for its investors.

The Funds will be used for working capital, Marketing, and Product Development to the next level.

Those interested in investing in Crypto Asset Rating Inc can visit: https://www.Fundopolis.com/CryptoAssetRatingInc

The terms for the Investment are

Key attributes for Investment Minimum Investment $100.00 Maximum Investment $50,000 Offering Type Convertible Note Maturity Date 2years Discount Rate 20% Annual Interest 7%

Fundopolis is an equity crowdfunding portal that aims to make it simple for individuals and communities to invest in and support the small businesses they love. For individuals who choose to invest, Fundopolis aims to provide the highest degree of transparency about the status of their Investment and how they will receive payment and/or redeem perks.

"We are thrilled to have Crypto Asset Rating Inc raising funds on our site," said Jan Steenbrugge, founder and president of Fundopolis. "We are proud and honored to support Crypto Asset Rating Inc's campaign and hope that by giving them access to the capital they need – Crypto Asset Rating Inc will thrive."

To learn more about Crypto Asset Rating Inc, please visit: https://www.CryptoAssetRating.com

About Crypto Asset Rating Inc

TRANSFORMING GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS

Founded in 2018, Crypto Asset Rating Inc (The "CAR INC") is USA based Fintech company. Crypto Asset Rating Inc believes in solving four key challenges of the FinTech Industry

Minimal Regulatory Oversight: Crypto Asset Rating Platform (CARP), an Independent Structured Rating Agency, comprehensively rate crypto assets for Institutional and Retail Clients. The Company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four distinct risk buckets—business, financial, legal, and technology. Illiquid Asset Market: Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) tokenization platform that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities programmatically on Blockchain in a more restrictive and compliant way by embedding the logic in Smart Contracts. TAP also allows an issuer to create securities under various jurisdictions in a compliant way with a lock period, define vesting schedules, configure transfer and selling restrictions for inside and outside the exchange in accordance with regulatory rules, investor whitelisting, perform KYC and AML checks, the digital securities recovery process, provide dividend distribution of tokens and conduct a voting event for shareholders. Trusted Community Deficit: The Company's quality content knowledge platform, Crypto Business World (CBW), is the one-stop-shop for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases. Additionally, it incentivizes industry experts to publish verified content on CBW through its 'Content Marketplace' feature. Thus, a trusted community (External Analyst-EA) is being developed. The Company developed a custom profile and consensus algorithm to nurture the trusted community. Lack of Knowledge: The Crypto Training Platform (CTP) aims at leveraging experts and specialists from all of the Company's products and their knowledge to deliver Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) and learning platforms and partnerships. This platform is a personal dream of the CEO and is currently under development.

Keeping the FinTech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc has isolated planning to develop other fintech product and services like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign rating, ETF rating: that procures revenue potential.

About Fundopolis

Fundopolis empowers individuals and communities to invest in and support the small businesses they love. By placing intuitive technology and services in business owners' hands, Fundopolis helps fund their growth and manage the full funding lifecycle, all while cultivating more profound relationships with their customers. To learn more, visit www.fundopolis.com

