Crypto Asset Rating Inc. Plans to Launch Its Digital Securities for Non-US Investors Under Regulation S

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Asset Rating Inc. (CAR), a US-based Fintech Company, announced that it plans to launch digital token securities for non-US investors using the Tokenization Asset Platform. These digital securities will offer potential investors an exciting opportunity to invest in a FinTech Company, which is already revamping the financial market.

These securities will be launched under exemption Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, and will be backed by Class B Common Stock of the company. With Regulation S, only non-US investors will be able to invest in this offering and become part of a well-renowned Fintech company.

Crypto Asset Rating is represented by Benemerito Attorneys at Law for the security token offering. The company's digital securities will be issued using the Tokenization Asset Platform and will have a 12 months lock-up period. KYC verification is mandatory for each investor that includes Document Verification, PEP, and Sanction's verification to invest in the offering. The Tokenization Asset Platform has partnered with Acuant for the identity verification and Eversign for document e-sign.

Today Crypto Asset Rating Inc. is one of the prominent thought leaders in the Fintech market. With innovative and pioneering products, like the Crypto Asset Rating Platform (CARP) and the Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP), they have set the perfect example of reinvention of the financial system.

Crypto Asset Rating Inc. strongly believes in financial inclusion and therefore is launching its own digital securities and is paving a new way for non-US investors while giving them accessibility and affordability to a unique investment opportunity.

About Crypto Asset Rating Inc.

Crypto Asset Rating Inc. is driven to plug the gaps in the Fintech market and bridge the governance institutions with the existing and new thought leaders of the Fintech industry.

The company believes in solving the Fintech industry's key challenges. Our Independent Structured Rating Platform comprehensively rates crypto assets for institutional and retail clients. The company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation, covering four distinct risk buckets—Business, Financial, Legal, and Technology.

Our product network includes one of the transcendent and innovative products in the crypto industry – Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP), a Software as a Service (SaaS) that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities. TAP does this by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of equities, bonds, shares, and commercial/residential real estate. Issuers and private investors have early liquidity options through the issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities on the Tokenization Asset Platform.

Crypto Business World - The company's quality content platform for all updates in the crypto market. It integrates in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.

Keeping the Fintech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc. has isolated planning to develop other Fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign rating, and ETF rating that procures revenue potential.

