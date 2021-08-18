Crypto Asset Rating Launches Reg. S Security Token for Non-USA Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. (CAR INC), a US-based Fintech company, announced today its launch of a digital security token using the company's Tokenization Asset Platform.

The security token is backed by Class B Common Stock and is exempt from registration under Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933 where only non-US investors can invest in the offering.

The funds raised during the token sale will be used mainly for product development, marketing, and infrastructure management.

The company is expected to offer three bonus offering models to its investors, each with different phases of exciting extra bonuses for early investors. Read our Private Placement Memorandum for more details.

"We expect tokenized securities to increasingly become more mainstream as more of our clients start to embrace tokenize securities as part of their capital fundraising exercise which we believe will bring change to the digital economy", said Pramod Attarde, Chief Executive Officer of Crypto Asset Rating, Inc.

The Token offering details are:

Type of Token - Regulation S for non-US investors Token Properties - Backed by Class B of Common Stock



The token is available only to non-US investors Accepted Currencies - Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Token Standard - ERC1400 Standard Decimals - 8 Token Issuance - After closing of the offering





Token Name - RATING Token Symbol - RATING

The company has already achieved enormous success with the launch of its advanced rating platform, Crypto Business World Media Platform. CAR INC recently launched a job platform focused on the Fintech industry that allows prospective candidates to connect with their desired employers.

Today, CAR INC is one of the prominent leaders in the crypto market. With innovative and pioneering products like Crypto Asset Rating Platform (CARP) and Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP), Crypto Asset Rating has set the perfect example for reinventing the financial system.

The company's Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities. TAP does this by leveraging tokenization technology to fractionalize ownership of equities, bonds, shares, and commercial/residential real estate. Issuers and private investors have early liquidity options through the issuance and tradability of asset-backed digital securities using the Tokenization Asset Platform.

CAR INC is offering investors an equal opportunity to invest in a well renowned Fintech company and reap the benefits. By investing in the company, investor have the power to shape their financial future and help make a significant mark in the digital economy.

To become part of the history and to invest in a revolutionary Fintech startup transforming global capital markets, visit https://invest.cryptoassetrating.com

About Crypto Asset Rating, Inc.

Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. aims to fill the gaps in the Fintech market and merge government institutions with the existing and new thought leaders of the Fintech industry.

Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. believes in solving the industry's key challenges. Our Independent Structured Rating Platform comprehensively rates crypto assets for institutional and retail clients. The company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four distinct risk buckets—business, financial, legal, and technological.

Crypto Business World is the company's quality content platform for all updates in the crypto market. It reviews in-house and external content to deliver subject matter across all platforms—news and articles, videos and podcasts, analysis reports, and press releases.

Keeping the Fintech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating, Inc. has isolated planning to develop other fintech products and services like Crypto Index, exchange rating, sovereign rating, and ETF rating, that procures revenue potential.

