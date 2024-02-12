Crypto ATM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Forecasts By Type (One Way, Two Way), Coin Type (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), Application, Region and Segment

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crypto ATM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (One Way, Two Way), By Offering, By Coin Type (Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crypto ATM market size is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 62.5% from 2023 to 2030. Several countries such as Central African Republic and El Salvador recognize Bitcoin as legal tender which will contribute to the use of crypto ATMs over the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growing use of cryptocurrencies for making payments at several retail stores.



The rise in the number of prominent retail stores installing crypto ATMs is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the crypto ATM industry. In March 2023, Giant Eagle supermarket's cafe arm under GetGo Cafe + Market announced plans to install online Bitcoin ATMs in more than 125 locations across the U.S. Similarly, prominent chains such as Circle K, 7-Eleven, and Shell have ramped up the demand for online Bitcoin ATMs.



Leading cryptocurrencies' popularity and potential growth prospects are expected to bode well for market growth. According to data provided by Coin ATM Radar, an online Bitcoin ATM information provider, globally, nearly 23 Bitcoin ATMs are installed daily. Thus, the growing use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is expected to create growth opportunities for the crypto ATM industry over the forecast period.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the market for crypto ATMs. Users across the globe are demanding more advanced software in crypto ATMs so that the process of storing, buying, and selling cryptocurrencies can be easy. Furthermore, crypto ATM providers are also focusing on launching advanced software to simplify the process of crypto ATMs for transactions.



Crypto ATM Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the one way segment dominated the market, be attributed to the rising demand for one way crypto ATMs for purchasing cryptocurrencies . Several countries have imposed a tax on short-term sales of cryptocurrencies , and the ability to purchase them using cash is a primary driver for the segment's growth

ATMs for purchasing . Several countries have imposed a tax on short-term sales of , and the ability to purchase them using cash is a primary driver for the segment's growth The hardware segment dominated the market in 2022. The hardware components of a crypto ATM provide the user interface that allows customers to interact with the machine. Hardware components such as secure microcontrollers and cryptographic modules play a critical role in ensuring the security of crypto transactions, which is expected to drive the segment's growth over the forecast period

ATM provide the user interface that allows customers to interact with the machine. Hardware components such as secure microcontrollers and cryptographic modules play a critical role in ensuring the security of transactions, which is expected to drive the segment's growth over the forecast period The Bitcoin segment dominated the market in 2022. Bitcoin transcends borders and enables faster international transactions than traditional banking systems, making it appealing for businesses engaged in cross-border trade. Moreover, institutional investors view Bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation and a store of value, driving its adoption.

segment dominated the market in 2022. transcends borders and enables faster international transactions than traditional banking systems, making it appealing for businesses engaged in cross-border trade. Moreover, institutional investors view as a potential hedge against inflation and a store of value, driving its adoption. The restaurants & other hospitality spaces segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2022. This can be attributed to various food and entertainment outlets' growing deployment of crypto ATMs. Crypto ATMs provide customers with additional payment options and cater to tech-oriented customers who prefer using cryptocurrencies for transactions

ATMs. ATMs provide customers with additional payment options and cater to tech-oriented customers who prefer using for transactions North America dominated the regional market in 2022. The high availability of crypto ATMs in the region bodes well for the regional market's growth. Moreover, the willingness of large-scale businesses to incorporate blockchain and cryptocurrency is expected to drive growth in North America

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Crypto ATM Market Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Crypto ATM Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Crypto ATM Market - Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising fund transfers in developing countries

3.3.1.2 Increasing Installations of Crypto ATMs

3.3.2 Market challenge analysis

3.3.2.1 Security and data privacy concerns

3.4 Crypto ATM Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Crypto ATM Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis

4.1 Key Investor Dashboard

4.2 Investors Vision & Goal Analysis

4.3 Investment Highlights

4.3.1 Top VC investors

4.3.2Top deals of 2022

4.4 Investor Strategies



Chapter 5 FinTech Industry Highlights

5.1 FinTech Ecosystem Overview

5.2 FinTech Services Overview

5.3 Total FinTech Investment, 2017 - 2022 (USD Billion)

5.4 FinTech Regulatory Outlook

5.4.1 Government Regulations

5.4.2 Private/Association Regulations

5.5 FinTech Company Analysis - GVR DashBoard (Top 50 companies)



Chapter 6 Crypto ATM Machine Volume Analysis

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Crypto ATM Market Type Outlook

7.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Type, 2022

7.2 One Way

7.3 Two Way



Chapter 8 Crypto ATM Market Offering Outlook

8.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Offering, 2022

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Software



Chapter 9 Crypto ATM Market Coin Type Outlook

9.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Coin Type, 2022

9.2 Bitcoin

9.3 Dogecoin

9.4 Ethereum

9.5 Litecoin

9.6 Others



Chapter 10 Crypto ATM Market Application Outlook

10.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Application, 2022

10.2 Commercial Spaces

10.3 Restaurants & Other Hospitality Spaces

10.4 Transportation Hubs

10.5 Standalone Units

10.6 Others



Chapter 11 Crypto ATM Market Regional Outlook

11.1 Crypto ATM Market Share By Region, 2022

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 MEA



Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

12.2 Company Categorization

12.3 Vendor Landscape

12.4 Company Analysis Tools



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

General Bytes

Genesis Coin

Lamassu Industries

Covault

Bitaccess

Coinme

Coinsource

Kurant

Orderbob

Cryptomat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcrhsv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets