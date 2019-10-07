Crypto Billionaire Brock Pierce Joins Tandem - the Easiest way to buy Crypto

VALLETA, Malta, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Billionaire Brock Pierce has joined Tandem, which aims to make buying and selling crypto easy, as an advisor. Tandem is founded by former investment banker Prashanth Swaminathan , who was an executive director at Morgan Stanley London for over 10 years. As one of the early members of the global crypto revolution, Brock Pierce provides invaluable product and business insight to Tandem, which is soon launching its product in private beta.

Brock Pierce is joined by several other luminaries, like Micheal Terpin , one of the foremost blockchain PR personalities, Christopher Yoshida , a senior advisor at Carlyle Group (one of the world's largest investment firms), and Jaron Lukas , creator of one of the first crypto exchanges.

Tandem is a mobile application that aims to make buying and selling crypto easier for people who are familiar, as well as new to crypto. With pioneering new user experience and an easy to use interface, Tandem currently offers the fastest way to purchase and sell crypto currently. The platform incentivises existing crypto traders and altruists to help people new to the space in getting started with digital assets.

"After many brainstorming sessions with our advisors, industry leaders and the community we have outlined a ground-breaking product that will bridge the gap and knowledge between crypto and non crypto users. At Tandem we are building a revolutionary framework that will establish a unique 'global distribution ecosystem' for users to earn passive income in crypto while educating and connecting them," said Prashanth Swaminathan, founder and CEO of Tandem.

At launch, Tandem will support fiat currencies from over 50 countries for P2P trading, to enable collaboration and education across geographies. Furthermore, the Tandem CEO promises that there are several localisation efforts being taken to make the app more accessible across languages and cultures. "The three pillars of crypto mass adoption lies in user experience, education, and passive income. Therefore Connect, Empower, Earn. You will see enablement features for all three aspects on Tandem," added Prashanth Swaminathan .

Tandem will soon be available on private beta. Request access here - https://www.jointandem.io/.

SOURCE Tandem

Related Links

http://tandemgroupplc.co.uk/contact/head-office/

