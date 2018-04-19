Crypto Collectible ‘CryptoAlpaca’ Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

CryptoAlpaca is a blockchain-based virtual reality game in which players can collect, breed and level up virtual alpacas. Every alpaca is unique and cannot be duplicated or destroyed. Players can collect rewards by feeding and shearing their alpacas.

"We're excited to sit at the edge of cryptocurrency and gaming," said Aron Lyu, Co-founder of CryptoAlpaca. "We chose the alpaca because it's the original mascot of Bitcoin. CryptoAlpaca is a tribute from our team to the entire crypto community, and our mission is to help more people understand the benefits of decentralization."

"Our fascination with collecting begins in childhood. It's a very emotional attachment that we carry throughout our lives. The inception of blockchain-based collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of these Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating CryptoAlpaca to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of CryptoAlpaca onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens or NFTs. CryptoAlpaca is the latest game based on NFTs to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers and adds 200,000 new users each month. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About CryptoAlpaca

CryptoAlpaca is a blockchain based virtual simulation game. Inspired by "CryptoKitties," players can raise and breed their very own Alpaca, feeding and shearing it to gain rewards. The game is brought you by former Facebook and Twitter engineers along with other gaming industry veterans. In just over a month, 600 ETH worth of alpacas have already been sold. Check out https://www.cryptoalpaca.pet/ to learn more and join in the discussion on Telegram at t.me/CryptoAlpaca.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

