Crypto Collectible "CryptoFighters" Partners with WAX Tokens and OPSkins Marketplace

CryptoFighters is a game centered around cryptographically unique collectible fighters — also known as Crypto Collectibles or ERC721 tokens — on the Ethereum blockchain. This means that no one, not even the creators of CryptoFighters, can control the game. Therefore your progress and even your Fighters themselves cannot be hacked or stolen from you. Players can collect, train and battle their fighters, improving their abilities and potentially increasing their resale value in the CryptoFighters marketplace.

"A new era of gaming has begun as Ethereum-based ERC721 tokens grow in popularity," said Elie Steinbock, co-founder of CryptoFighters. "CryptoFighters is at the forefront of this revolution and continually looking to push the boundaries and improve user experience as the crypto world continues to grow at lightning pace."

"The concept of virtual collectible items on the blockchain adds a fresh value proposition to the crypto world," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "We see OPSkins and WAX as key players in developing our new Crypto Collectibles marketplace, and we're excited to integrate CryptoFighters into that ecosystem."

With the integration of CryptoFighters onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins will become the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as ERC721 tokens. CryptoFighters is the latest game based on ERC721 tokens to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers and adds 200,000 new users each month. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About CryptoFighters

CryptoFighters is a competitive game centered around unique collectible Fighters designed on the Ethereum blockchain. All Fighters are uniquely built with different attributes, weapons, and appearances, and they are meant to be collected, trained, leveled up and battled in order to win new Fighters. It is built by a team of gamers wishing to introduce a new type of game into the blockchain domain.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX™ and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

