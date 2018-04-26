Crypto Collectible ‘CryptoPuppies’ Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

CryptoPuppies is a decentralized game built on smart contracts running on the Ethereum blockchain. Players can buy, sell and breed their virtual creatures, called CryptoPuppies — each of which has a unique name, appearance and attributes. Gameplay revolves around players training and competing with their puppies against other players.

"With online gaming, decentralized applications (Dapps), and blockchain technology on the rise, 2018 — The Year of the Dog — is the perfect year to launch CryptoPuppies. We wanted to create a game highly inspired by the new era of crypto-games, with a vibrant economy and fun, addictive gameplay via extendable mini-games," said Valery Kuznetsov, CEO of CryptoPuppies. "We are thrilled to help get people excited about the blockchain with their best friend — a CryptoPuppy!"

"Our fascination with collecting begins in childhood. It's a very emotional attachment that we carry throughout our lives. The inception of blockchain-based collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of these Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating CryptoPuppies to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of CryptoPuppies onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens or NFTs. CryptoPuppies is the latest game based on NFTs to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers, adds 200,000 new users each month and offers over five million items available for purchase using WAX. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About CryptoPuppies

CryptoPuppies is a blockchain-based game. Players collect, breed and compete with CryptoPuppies, which are all unique thanks to a digital genome that defines how they look and what attributes they have. Players can compete with their best friends for fun, money or rare prizes. For more information, check out https://cryptopuppies.org/, join their discord or read the medium article.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

