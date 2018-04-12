Crypto Collectible ‘CryptoSaga’ Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

CryptoSaga is one of the first decentralized RPGs built on the Ethereum blockchain. The characters in the game are owned solely by the players, and the player's decisions will be processed on the blockchain via smart contracts so no other entity has control.

"We want to bring the experience of playing traditional video games into the crypto-gaming world. CryptoSaga battles feature unique Heroes and lively animations," said Jang Yungi, Co-founder of Fire Shrike Games, developers of CryptoSaga. "Our partnership with WAX will drive our idea of an autonomous, credible and sustainable community through blockchain-based games into reality."

"Our fascination with collecting begins in childhood. It's a very emotional attachment that we carry throughout our lives. The inception of blockchain-based collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of these Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating CryptoSaga to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of CryptoSaga onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as ERC721 tokens. CryptoSaga is the latest game based on ERC721 tokens to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers and adds 200,000 new users each month. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About CryptoSaga

CryptoSaga is one of the first decentralized RPGs on the Ethereum blockchain. Like many other crypto-games based on the blockchain technology, the consequence of each action will be determined by the verified smart contracts. CryptoSaga will visualize battles between heroes and monsters in deep dark dungeons with stunning animations. Based on these concepts, CryptoSaga is aiming to bring back the experience of 1990s SNES RPGs into the crypto-gaming world. For more information, please visit https://CryptoSaga.io.

About Fire Shrike Games

Organized in 2009, the team behind CryptoSaga has made many mobile games that were widely successful in Korea, Japan, and China. Fire Shrike is now focusing on developing crypto-games with a sustainable economy that are fully interactive and fun to play. For more information, please visit https://fireshrike.com/.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jackie Eicholz

WAX

831.401.3175

wax@43pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-collectible-cryptosaga-partners-with-wax-and-opskins-marketplace-300629194.html

SOURCE WAX

Related Links

https://wax.io

