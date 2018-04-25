Crypto Collectible ‘Ether Online’ Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

Ether Online is a decentralized app built on the Ethereum network and is one of the world's first massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) based on blockchain technology. Different unique digital assets, such as equipment and pets, are owned by the user. Blockchain technology, which publicly records and displays each transaction, allows players to buy, sell and trade their items safely.

"The freedom to collaborate, earn and create is what makes blockchain games revolutionary," said Samuel Kuit, co-founder of Ether Online. "With our years of experience developing RPG games, we wanted to create something with actual RPG game mechanics unlike anything else; equipment crafting, pets, guilds, mounts and much more. We are excited to be one of the first game developers to adopt the blockchain, and from our early feedback, our fans seem to be just as excited."

"Our fascination with collecting begins in childhood. It's a very emotional attachment that we carry throughout our lives. The inception of blockchain-based collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of these Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating Ether Online to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of Ether Online onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Ether Online is the latest game based on NFTs to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers and adds 200,000 new users each month. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About Ether Online

Ether Online is a decentralized app built on the Ethereum network. Inspired by years of experience in RPG game development, Ether Online allows players to craft hundreds of equipment pieces of different quality, defeat a World BOSS with friends, socket gems to make your character stronger and tame pets to fight by your side. Join both seasonal and daily PvP battles where you can fight friends or foes and climb the leaderboard. Join us on April 27th for our official Alpha launch. For more information, please visit ether.online.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

