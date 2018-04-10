Crypto Collectible 'MyHero9' Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

MyHero9, the first trading card game on the blockchain, is centered around collectible trading cards. Players can upgrade cards and use them to battle each other in order to win more powerful heroes. Each hero is solely owned by the user; it cannot be replicated, taken away, or destroyed.

"MyHero9 is China's first blockchain battle game, attracting a large number of developers and fans," said Justin Song, CEO of BUN Studio, creators of MyHero9. "These games do not use traditional game thinking and require a more open design. It is our goal is to have more scalable games built on the blockchain that allow users to completely own their unique digital assets, which creates infinite gaming possibilities."

"Our fascination with collecting begins in childhood. It's a very emotional attachment that we carry throughout our lives. The inception of blockchain-based collectibles presents a new opportunity for the crypto community to get involved, and game developers are taking notice," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of these Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy marketplace, which is where WAX and OPSkins come in. Integrating MyHero9 to that ecosystem is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of MyHero9 onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as ERC721 tokens. MyHero9 is the latest game based on ERC721 tokens to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers and adds 200,000 new users each month. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About MyHero9

BUN Studio, founded in 2015, focuses on the development of blockchain technology and has over 100 million registered users in China. Founder Justin Song has more than 10 years of gaming industry experience. MyHero9 is one of the world's first trading card games to be built on blockchain technology. For more information, please visit http://www.myhero9.com/main.html.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and crypto collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

