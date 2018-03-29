Crypto Collectible "Pandarium" Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

Pandarium is an economic and educational game built around breeding digital pandas using the Ethereum blockchain. Players can breed unique pandas with desirable traits, sell pandas back into the marketplace and compete in tournaments with other players to decide which panda is the best dancer.

"Pandarium is more than just a game, it is about economics and the free market," said Pavel Agoshkov, CEO and co-founder of Playtagon (developer of Pandarium). "Previously, game developers have been creating games solely for fun. Now, blockchain technology and ERC721 tokens allow us to build a decentralized virtual world where members control the rules and development in Pandarium, and we call it Pandocracy."

"The concept of virtual collectible items on the blockchain adds a fresh value proposition to the crypto world," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "We see OPSkins and WAX as key players in developing our new Crypto Collectibles marketplace, and we're excited to integrate Pandarium into that ecosystem."

With the integration of Pandarium onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as ERC721 tokens. Pandarium is the latest game based on ERC721 tokens to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers and adds 200,000 new users each month. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About Pandarium

Pandarium is the most pandorable place in the whole blockchain. Players breed and challenge unique pandas. Each panda has a unique genotype that defines its appearance, traits and performance. Players breed pandas to create better offspring to challenge others and win The Bamboo Valley Tournament with real prizes. For more information, please visit https://pandarium.co or follow along on Discord.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and crypto collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX™ and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jackie Eicholz

WAX

831.401.3175

wax@43pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-collectible-pandarium-partners-with-wax-and-opskins-marketplace-300621885.html

SOURCE WAX

Related Links

https://wax.io

