Crypto Corner: Bitcoin (BTC) Back Over $7K, Huobi Working on Reverse Takeover of Pantronics Holdings, Crypto-funded Brave Browser Hits 10 Million Downloads and Deutsche Börse Invests in Blockchain Company HQLAx

The crypto market has seen some impressive growth since yesterday, with all but one of the top 20 coins listed on CoinMarketCap in the green. The lone exception is Tether (USDT), which is tied to the value of the US dollar anyway. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $7065 USD at press time, the first time it's been over $7000 USD since August 7. The total market capitalization is $230 billion USD, up about $10 billion since yesterday.

CoinDesk reports that crypto exchange giant Huobi is in the process of becoming the largest shareholder in a publicly-traded electronics company called Pantronics Holdings. Through Huobi's subsidiaries, the firm is transferring over 221 million shares to Li Lin, Huobi Group's chairman. The transaction will be worth $77 million USD and put Li in control of 73.73 percent of Pantronics. The move would be considered a 'reverse takeover' and could see Huobi itself becoming a publicly-traded company.

BittPress.com reports that crypto-funded Brave Browser, which rewards users with its Basic Attention Token (BAT), has reached 10 million downloads in the Google Play Store. The app specializes in a monetization model that is not dependent on ad revenue. YouTuber Philip DeFranco, who has over 6 million subscribers, said in April about his working with Brave:

"I'm so excited to work with Brave and spread the word because, in addition to being such a fantastic product that creates a cleaner, faster, and secure browsing experience, they are thinking about creators, their audiences, and how to support both first. This is a fantastic opportunity for the creators looking to diversify and get the platform that makes it easier to go from creating as a hobby to creating and supporting yourself, to building your very own business."

Deutsche Börse , a marketplace organizer for the trading of shares and other securities, has made an investment in blockchain and fintech company HQLAx, according to a recent press release. The statement indicates that with the "single-digit million euro investment", Deutsche Börse is a minority shareholder to work with "innovative technologies to increase efficiency in the fragmented securities lending market." The investment also earns Deutsche Börse two seats on HQLAx's board, which will be filled by Philippe Seyll, who is responsible for the Group's global securities lending business, and Jens Hachmeister, responsible for the Group-wide development of Blockchain initiatives. Seyll said of the new relationship between the two companies:

"This collaboration will allow us to develop a blockchain-based solution for the post-trade area. Our goal is to create a standardized securities lending market together with like-minded partners like HQLAx. Improved compatibility between investment pools of different settlement systems or locations enables market participants to redistribute collateral more efficiently."



