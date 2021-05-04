Crypto Custodian Brane Capital Announces First-in-Canada Digital Asset Offline Storage Agreement with Computershare

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading cryptocurrency custodian, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Computershare Trust Company to provide secure offline cold storage for Brane's clients.

This relationship with one of the world's most trusted corporate trust companies further strengthens Brane's bank-grade secure custody solution for digital assets with an additional layer of security and assurance -- an innovative combination of cutting-edge blockchain custodial technology with well-established physical security measures that is the first of its kind in Canada.

"One of Brane's key advantages is our comprehensive approach to risk mitigation, including rigorously audited controls, strong insurance coverage, and cutting-edge cyber-security measures," said Jerome Dwight, Brane's President and former CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Canada. "This new agreement with Computershare demonstrates Brane's commitment to setting the standard for how well-regulated, independent crypto custody should be designed – blending purpose-built technology, multi-level risk mitigation, and a regulatory infrastructure compliant with existing financial industry policies for safe handling and custody of assets."

A global industry leader in asset custody with CAD $18.2 billion in assets under administration and decades of experience as a corporate trustee, Computershare operates in 21 countries and serves some of the largest companies in Canada and the United States.

Brane's highly flexible custodial technology is among the few in the sector certified to ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and NIST CSF tier 4 standards – the highest practical levels of assurance for information security – and supports a wide range of tokens.

At a time of rapid evolution in the cryptocurrency regulatory landscape, Brane is proactively building on compliance guidelines established by IIROC, OSFI, the Canadian Securities Administrators, and other regulators to develop industry best practices for secure custody of digital assets. This agreement with Computershare is one of a range of investments and initiatives by Brane to make Canada a global leader in blockchain regulation that encourages innovation while protecting all market participants.

"Brane's cryptocurrency custody technology is built for financial institutions, and that's why we provide the highest standards of security and redundancy for our clients," said Dave Revell, Brane board member and former Global Chief Information Officer at CIBC. "Our agreement with Computershare will further enhance the multiple layers of risk management infrastructure that make Brane a trusted partner for institutions seeking secure custody for digital assets while remaining in control."

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified – first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 — the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with numerous provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

