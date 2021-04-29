Crypto Custodian Brane Capital Completes Application for US Trust Charter

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading Canadian cryptocurrency custodian, has completed an extensive application filing process for a public trust company charter with the South Dakota Division of Banking. This charter will allow Brane to offer the full spectrum of digital asset custody services to financial institutions, asset managers, and other institutional clients across the US market.

Brane's leadership team includes experienced executives from the financial and technology sectors, government, and law enforcement. The company's highly flexible custodial technology is certified to ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and NIST CSF tier 4 standards – the highest practical levels of assurance for information security – and supports a wide range of crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"Just as Canadian banks are known around the world for their stability and reliability, Brane's objective is to bring confidence and assurance to the blockchain economy by providing independent, unconflicted safekeeping for digital assets to institutional clients," said Jerome Dwight, Brane Capital's President. Dwight previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Bank of New York Mellon Canada and Global Market Head of RBC, Canada's largest bank by market capitalization. "We look forward to building relationships with potential US clients and partners in states including South Dakota, Illinois, and New York that are leading the development of innovative blockchain regulatory environments."

Brane will offer US clients its fully-managed custody solution, in addition to a white-labeled Platform as a Service (Paas) offering that can be easily integrated into the client's existing systems.

"Brane's highly flexible custody technology, backed by the strength and experience of our leadership team, will be key competitive advantages in the US market," said Brane board member Dave Revell, former Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer for CIBC. "Our entry into the US market will provide institutional clients with greater choice, deliver economic benefits in the states where we do business, and create new opportunities for US-Canada collaboration on smart, sound regulations for the world's new asset class."

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified – first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 — the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with numerous provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

