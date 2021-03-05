Crypto Custody Company Brane Capital Announces HEXO Co-Founder and Former COO as Interim CEO, Positioning Company for Rapid Growth

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading cryptocurrency custody provider, announced today changes to its management team that position the company for rapid business growth.

Effective immediately, Executive Chairman Adam Miron will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. At the same time, he will remain as Chairman of Brane's board of directors as the company continues to scale its team through this growth phase. Miron is the founder and former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Brand Officer of HEXO Corp. and the author of the best-selling book Billion Dollar Startup.

"Thanks to an outstanding team of innovators, directors, and advisors, Brane is quickly establishing itself as the leading company providing world-class custody for our newest asset class," said Miron. "In the weeks ahead, we will continue to build a team of highly qualified and experienced industry leaders who share that vision – giving Brane the best attributes of both a startup and a bank."

Brane's founder, Patrick McLaughlin, will continue to serve as Chief Innovation Officer, further establishing the company as a leading innovator in the blockchain and crypto sectors.

Christian Desjardins will continue to lead the development of Brane's industry-leading solution as Vice President, Product.

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 -- the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime. Brane partners with organizations big and small and continues to develop new products.

Media Contact:



Adam Miron, Executive Chairman

Telephone: 1.613.986.2422

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brane Inc.