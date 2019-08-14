Crypto Earn: Now Earn 8% p.a. on BAT & LINK deposits

Basic Attention Token (BAT) aims to improve the efficiency of digital advertising. BAT is a utility token that can be exchanged between publishers, advertisers, and users on the Brave platform, which leverages blockchain to provide digital advertising and services. The token also powers the Brave web browser, a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software Inc.

Chainlink (LINK) provides a secure, decentralized "blockchain middleware", while also providing a way to access the multiple inputs and outputs needed by a complex smart contract. By simplifying how smart contracts can securely access key off-chain resources, Chainlink aims to accelerate the development of increasingly useful smart contracts.

Crypto Earn now supports 11 coins for holders to maximize their returns, including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BNB, TUSD, PAX, USDC, and MCO with the addition of BAT and LINK. Interest is paid out weekly in the coin deposited with flexible, 1-month or 3-month terms available. Users earn more by staking at least 50 MCO.

About BAT

About LINK

