Crypto Education Platforms Interaxis And CPE World Announce Merger

Merging under the Interaxis brand, the deal forms the premiere digital asset education and certification platform for financial planning and accounting professionals.

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlannerDAO co-founders Adam Blumberg, CFP® and Steve Larsen, CPA, CFP® today announce the merger of their respective cryptocurrency and digital asset education companies, Interaxis and CPE World, forming the nation's most comprehensive crypto education platform for financial planners and accountants. In this deal, CPE World has merged with Interaxis under the Interaxis brand.

Founded in 2019 by Blumberg and Ron Dixon, FMVA®, Interaxis began as a collection of financial advisors and entrepreneurs committed to educating others in the field on cryptocurrency and its underlying technology, blockchain, through online videos and education courses. In 2021, Blumberg and Larsen teamed up to launch the Certified Digital Asset Advisor (CDAA) designation, a program providing financial advisors with in-depth training and education in five core aspects of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and decentralized finance so they can provide investors with the highest level of service and advice.

With this merger, Interaxis gains continuing professional education courses for accountants developed by CPE World, founded by Larsen in 2001, along with other key assets and content. In bringing cryptocurrency education to both financial planners and accountants, Interaxis is committed to elevating crypto awareness and adaptation across the financial services spectrum.

"Blockchain technology is increasingly capturing the interest and imagination of forward-thinking financial services professionals and the clients they serve," said Blumberg. "This merger is our response to the incredible demand we're seeing across the financial planning and accounting professions. By combining our platforms, we are in position to scale the distribution of our programs to meet these demands while pioneering even more new programs and offerings."

Blumberg and Larsen are co-founders of PlannerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization and community also committed to bringing crypto awareness and education to financial services professionals. PlannerDAO's fast-growing membership includes Certified Financial Planners, Certified Public Accountants, Chartered Financial Analysts and Certified Digital Asset Advisors. PlannerDAO is currently accepting registrations to Crossroads, the financial services industry's first decentralized conference, at Hotel Philips in Kansas City, Missouri on April 25th and 26th.

"There is a movement happening across financial services," said Larsen. "We're seeing interest and excitement rise month-over-month around digital assets and blockchain technology. At the core of it, we're building communities and platforms to bring the crypto-curious together with the true believers to share ideas and become as knowledgeable as possible so they can best serve their clients during this transformative moment."

Interaxis and PlannerDAO today also announce a partnership with Rice University, which will now offer the CDAA program through the Susanne M. Glasscock School of Continuing Studies. Visit the course overview page to learn more and register.

About Interaxis: Interaxis is the nation's most comprehensive crypto education platform for financial planners and accountants, offering content, courses, certifications and continuing education programs focused on cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and decentralized finance. To learn more about Interaxis, please visit interaxis.io.

About PlannerDAO: PlannerDAO is a decentralized community of financial planners promoting economic freedom, universal fiduciary standards, and permissionless access to financial services. To learn more about PlannerDAO, please visit plannerdao.com. Follow PlannerDAO on Twitter at @PlannerDAO.

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

[email protected]

SOURCE Interaxis