Crypto Exchange OrangeX Provides Advanced Efficiency to 3.5 Million Users with Sharding Upgrade

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeX, a trusted cryptocurrency exchange since 2021, proudly announces the integration of advanced database sharding technology, a tangible upgrade that boosts single-point transaction performance by over 50% and raises overall throughput to over 10,000 per trading pair—enabling the platform to meet the demands of a rapidly growing user base. Sharding, a groundbreaking approach to data partitioning, addresses the scalability challenges faced by many crypto services by dividing data into smaller, manageable segments.

This upgrade, which took place on September 6, significantly increased transaction speed and overall system scalability, allowing OrangeX to handle higher transaction volumes while maintaining exceptional performance.

Transforming Crypto Traders' Experience with Advanced Sharding Architecture

As transaction volumes increase, servers face higher loads. Traditionally, many exchanges rely on a single, centralized database to handle all transaction and order data, which can quickly lead to bottlenecks, slowing down processing times and risking downtime. Many also choose vertical scaling—upgrading server hardware—which, while somewhat effective, often lacks the scalability and efficiency of modern approaches like sharding.

Sharding is a database architecture that divides large datasets into smaller, more manageable pieces called shards. Each shard operates independently, enabling horizontal scaling, where additional resources can be allocated to manage increasing loads without sacrificing performance. OrangeX has adopted this advanced architecture with a suite of sharding technologies, including database sharding, horizontal scaling, and shard management, to optimize both transaction and order data handling.

With sharding, OrangeX has achieved effective shard management across multiple areas, significantly lightening the load on individual servers and creating a far more efficient data processing pipeline. By distributing data across multiple shards, the platform has elevated single-transaction performance by over 50% and raised overall throughput from 20,000 global transactions to 10,000 per trading pair, accommodating higher volumes seamlessly.

Beyond transactions, OrangeX also leverages sharding technology in our token dashboard, allowing for real-time analytics and a deeper understanding of market trends. This distributed infrastructure accelerates transaction processing, delivers faster transaction times, reduces latency, and ensures smooth, seamless user interactions—positioning OrangeX at the forefront of crypto exchanges in both performance and user experience.

Advancing to a Platform Built for 3.5 Million

With more users joining OrangeX, sharding allows us to scale our infrastructure for increased user activities without compromising performance. This distributed system also enhances reliability: if one shard encounters issues, others continue to function, ensuring uninterrupted service. Ultimately, these advancements translate into a smoother, more responsive trading experience that feels intuitive for users.

With this upgrade, OrangeX reaffirms its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient trading experiences for its expanding community of global users. By effectively managing transaction and order data, we are improving performance for existing users and ensuring that our platform can scale efficiently to meet the needs of our growing user base.

About OrangeX

Established in 2021, OrangeX operates a high-standard cryptocurrency trading platform with the most advanced technology, skilled staff, and experienced financial expertise. OrangeX provides its users with services including derivatives trading, spot trading, one-click copy trading, and a fiat gateway to purchase cryptocurrencies. Started marketing in Europe, and now OrangeX boasts a client base of over 1 million active users because of its technical advantages and professional services.

