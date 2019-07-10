Crypto Exchange Switcheo is Named an 'A+ Verified Exchange' by Market Data Provider Nomics.com

BOSTON and MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomics.com, a crypto market cap and pricing data provider, has announced that Switcheo (the world's first consumer-grade and multi-chain decentralized crypto exchange) has completed a "deep data integration" with Nomics.com's market data platform. With this integration, Switcheo becomes an "A+ Verified Exchange" & Nomics.com certifies that the exchange is "fully transparent" with respect to trading data granularity and history. The integration enhances the exchange's exposure to Switcheo's trading pairs and markets and affirms the company's commitment to transparency.

"Nomics has vetted Switcheo's trade data & history and verifies that the exchange meets the highest reliability, consistency, and data integrity standards," said Nomics CEO Clay Collins. "Switcheo will be listed on our cryptocurrency exchange rankings index as an A+ Verified Exchange; Switcheo joins other top tier exchanges like Binance, Coinbase Pro, and Gemini." Collins added that Nomics is "delighted that the world's first multi-chain & consumer-grade decentralized cryptocurrency exchange has decided to make such a large commitment to transparency and auditability."

With an A+ Verified Exchange status, Switcheo receives a verification badge on Nomics.com and Switcheo markets will be highlighted and receive priority exposure on Nomics' website. In addition, normalized Switcheo market data will now be available to Nomics' API users.

According to Ivan Poon, CEO of Switcheo: "Nomics' clear, data-driven approach to DeFi is well aligned with Switcheo's commitment to transparency and openness. We are delighted to be able to enhance the dataset available to traders around the world through the new deep data integration with Nomics."

Normalized Switcheo market data will be available to all users of Nomics' cryptocurrency API. Users of Nomics' paid API plan will get access to every trade on every Switcheo trading pair market, going back to the inception of those markets.

About Switcheo

Based in Singapore, Switcheo is a non-custodial crypto exchange, facilitating peer-to-peer transfers of digital assets. Notably, Switcheo is the world's first consumer-grade and multi-chain decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

About Nomics.com

Based in Boston and Minneapolis, Nomics.com is an API-first crypto market cap and pricing data company delivering professional-grade market data to institutional crypto investors and exchanges.

Media Contact:

Clay Collins

Phone: 612-293-5031

Email: contact@nomics.com

